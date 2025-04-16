Marten Transport Announces First Quarter Results
|MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
|CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(In thousands, except share information)
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|39,905
|$
|17,267
|Receivables:
|Trade, net
|95,250
|89,992
|Other
|4,724
|5,364
|Prepaid expenses and other
|22,621
|25,888
|Total current assets
|162,500
|138,511
|Property and equipment:
|Revenue equipment, buildings and land, office equipment and other
|1,199,378
|1,198,737
|Accumulated depreciation
|(380,321
|)
|(370,124
|)
|Net property and equipment
|819,057
|828,613
|Other noncurrent assets
|1,775
|1,633
|Total assets
|$
|983,332
|$
|968,757
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|37,783
|$
|25,781
|Insurance and claims accruals
|43,486
|44,246
|Accrued and other current liabilities
|28,354
|23,492
|Total current liabilities
|109,623
|93,519
|Deferred income taxes
|105,824
|107,034
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|385
|282
|Total liabilities
|215,832
|200,835
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $.01 par value per share; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $.01 par value per share; 192,000,000 shares authorized; 81,493,424 shares at March 31, 2025, and 81,463,938 shares at December 31, 2024, issued and outstanding
|815
|815
|Additional paid-in capital
|53,073
|52,941
|Retained earnings
|713,612
|714,166
|Total stockholders' equity
|767,500
|767,922
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|983,332
|$
|968,757
| MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|(In thousands, except per share information)
|2025
|2024
|Operating revenue
|$
|223,152
|$
|249,672
|Operating expenses (income):
|Salaries, wages and benefits
|78,800
|88,762
|Purchased transportation
|37,656
|41,814
|Fuel and fuel taxes
|33,117
|39,561
|Supplies and maintenance
|15,513
|16,070
|Depreciation
|27,470
|28,527
|Operating taxes and licenses
|2,417
|2,575
|Insurance and claims
|13,377
|11,657
|Communications and utilities
|2,279
|2,371
|Gain on disposition of revenue equipment
|(1,665
|)
|(1,171
|)
|Other
|8,329
|7,256
|Total operating expenses
|217,293
|237,422
|Operating income
|5,859
|12,250
|Other
|(349
|)
|(796
|)
|Income before income taxes
|6,208
|13,046
|Income taxes expense
|1,873
|3,400
|Net income
|$
|4,335
|$
|9,646
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.12
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.12
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.06
| MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
|Dollar
|Percentage
|Change
|Change
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Ended
|Ended
|Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|Operating revenue:
|Truckload revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|$
|90,106
|$
|95,022
|$
|(4,916
|)
|(5.2
|)%
|Truckload fuel surcharge revenue
|14,285
|16,529
|(2,244
|)
|(13.6
|)
|Total Truckload revenue
|104,391
|111,551
|(7,160
|)
|(6.4
|)
|Dedicated revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|62,405
|71,738
|(9,333
|)
|(13.0
|)
|Dedicated fuel surcharge revenue
|11,220
|14,722
|(3,502
|)
|(23.8
|)
|Total Dedicated revenue
|73,625
|86,460
|(12,835
|)
|(14.8
|)
|Intermodal revenue, net of fuel surcharge revenue
|10,268
|13,281
|(3,013
|)
|(22.7
|)
|Intermodal fuel surcharge revenue
|1,849
|2,691
|(842
|)
|(31.3
|)
|Total Intermodal revenue
|12,117
|15,972
|(3,855
|)
|(24.1
|)
|Brokerage revenue
|33,019
|35,689
|(2,670
|)
|(7.5
|)
|Total operating revenue
|$
|223,152
|$
|249,672
|$
|(26,520
|)
|(10.6
|)%
|Operating income/(loss):
|Truckload
|$
|(300
|)
|$
|489
|$
|(789
|)
|(161.3
|)%
|Dedicated
|4,854
|9,258
|(4,404
|)
|(47.6
|)
|Intermodal
|(855
|)
|(194
|)
|(661
|)
|(340.7
|)
|Brokerage
|2,160
|2,697
|(537
|)
|(19.9
|)
|Total operating income
|$
|5,859
|$
|12,250
|$
|(6,391
|)
|(52.2
|)%
|Operating ratio:
|Truckload
|100.3
|%
|99.6
|%
|Dedicated
|93.4
|89.3
|Intermodal
|107.1
|101.2
|Brokerage
|93.5
|92.4
|Consolidated operating ratio
|97.4
|%
|95.1
|%
|Operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges:
|Truckload
|100.3
|%
|99.5
|%
|Dedicated
|92.2
|87.1
|Intermodal
|108.3
|101.5
|Brokerage
|93.5
|92.4
|Consolidated operating ratio, net of fuel surcharges
|97.0
|%
|94.3
|%
| MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD.
OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Truckload Segment:
|Revenue (in thousands)
|$
|104,391
|$
|111,551
|Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)
|$
|4,196
|$
|3,996
|Average tractors(1)
|1,670
|1,830
|Average miles per trip
|537
|537
|Non-revenue miles percentage(2)
|11.2
|%
|12.6
|%
|Total miles (in thousands)
|38,273
|39,703
|Dedicated Segment:
|Revenue (in thousands)
|$
|73,625
|$
|86,460
|Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week(1)
|$
|3,846
|$
|3,781
|Average tractors(1)
|1,262
|1,459
|Average miles per trip
|308
|329
|Non-revenue miles percentage(2)
|1.6
|%
|1.1
|%
|Total miles (in thousands)
|25,236
|29,080
|Intermodal Segment:
|Revenue (in thousands)
|$
|12,117
|$
|15,972
|Loads
|3,657
|4,589
|Average tractors
|77
|126
|Brokerage Segment:
|Revenue (in thousands)
|$
|33,019
|$
|35,689
|Loads
|20,416
|20,061
|At March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024:
|Total tractors(1)
|3,040
|3,406
|Average age of company tractors (in years)
|2.0
|1.9
|Total trailers
|5,331
|5,619
|Average age of company trailers (in years)
|5.4
|4.8
|Ratio of trailers to tractors(1)
|1.8
|1.6
|Total refrigerated containers
|786
|787
|Three Months
|Ended March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|36,215
|$
|45,722
|Net cash (used for) investing activities
|(8,413
|)
|(20,249
|)
|Net cash (used for) financing activities
|(5,164
|)
|(4,956
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|81,493
|81,350
|Diluted
|81,508
|81,437
|(1)
|Includes tractors driven by both company-employed drivers and independent contractors. Independent contractors provided 82 and 96 tractors as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(2)
|Represents the percentage of miles for which the company is not compensated.
