Progyny To Host Events Honoring Individuals, Families And Infertility Throughout National Infertility Awareness Week® And Canadian Fertility Awareness Week®

NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women's health and family building solutions, today announced a series of events to commemorate National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW) and Canadian Fertility Awareness Week (CFAW), both recognized from April 20-26, 2025. At the heart of the events is the company's mission to educate and empower more women and families in achieving their family building goals, with longtime Progyny partner and industry leader RESOLVE : The National Infertility Association lending its voice to the programming for NIAW, and Fertility Matters Canada for CFAW.

“Every year Progyny is helping more and more people achieve their goals of family building with access to high-quality, equitable fertility care-we will continue to work until everyone in need is able to realize their dreams of parenthood," said Pete Anevski, CEO, Progyny.“NIAW and CFAW are powerful reminders of how many people are navigating this journey, and the opportunity we have as an industry, and as a community, to create change and make a lasting impactful difference.”

At the heart of this year's campaign are the powerful voices of public figures and advocates who are courageously sharing their personal fertility journeys to raise awareness and reduce stigma associated with this medical condition. Celebrities and influencers – including Jessi and Alessio Pasini and Demi and Tom Schweers – are sharing their stories to amplify the importance of accessible fertility care.

“Through our journey, we've seen firsthand how important accessibility to fertility care, and awareness are. We're incredibly honored to stand alongside Progyny and RESOLVE to illuminate conversations about fertility struggles and bring these experiences out of the shadows,” said Jessi and Alessio Pasini.

Their voices will be featured throughout a week of events across North America, designed to spark conversation, build community, and shine a light on the realities of infertility.

April 21st | Ringing the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell (New York) – Progyny, RESOLVE, leading employers, and industry advocates will ring the Opening Bell to highlight the importance of comprehensive fertility benefits from 9:15AM – 9:30AM ET.

April 21st | Lighting of the Empire State Building (New York) – Progyny and RESOLVE, joined by infertility advocates Jessi and Alessio Pasini (The Pasinis), will light the Empire State Building orange-the official color of infertility awareness-for the fourth consecutive year.

April 22nd | 'Infertility Unfiltered' Panel Event (New York) – Progyny will host a panel discussion on education, support, and access to fertility care, featuring fertility advocates Demi and Tom Schweers, Progyny's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janet Choi, and fertility patient and Progyny member Erin Antoniak. The panel, moderated by HR Brew's Courtney Vinopal, will also showcase an art collection by The ART of Infertility, featuring work from artists who have gone through fertility challenges, depicting the emotional and physical journey.

April 22nd | "Light the Night" Event (Chicago) – Progyny will join forces with leading Midwest employers and nonprofit advocates for an evening of connection and awareness. April 24th | Lighting of the CN Tower (Toronto) – In partnership with Fertility Matters Canada, Progyny will join partners and supporters to recognize Canadian Fertility Awareness Week. Advocates will gather in Toronto to show support for the fertility community, coinciding with the lighting of the CN Tower and other landmarks across Canada in green-the country's official fertility awareness color-for the third year in a row.



“National Infertility Awareness Week is about breaking the silence, building community, and driving change for the one in six people struggling to conceive. We are deeply grateful for Progyny's continued support in amplifying voices and ensuring no one walks this challenging path alone,” said Barbara Collura, President and CEO, RESOLVE.“Access to care, education, and benefits are critical, and Progyny's continued leadership in this space makes a meaningful difference for so many.”

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women's health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation's leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit .

About RESOLVE

The National Infertility Association Established in 1974, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a non-profit organization with the only established nationwide network mandated to promote reproductive health and to ensure equal access to all family building options for anyone experiencing infertility or challenges in building their family. RESOLVE addresses this public health issue by providing community to all who need it, connecting them with others who can help, empowering them to find resolution and giving voice to their demands for access to all family building options. For more information, visit

About Fertility Matters Canada

Fertility Matters Canada (FMC) is the leading national patient-focused organization providing free support, public education, and advocacy for equitable access to fertility care in Canada. Whether you are considering your future fertility, are currently on a fertility journey, are facing childlessness after infertility, have experienced a miscarriage or loss, or are seeking support or information, FMC is here to help you.

We grew out of a volunteer group in Ottawa called the Infertility Self Support Group (ISSG), which began in 1983. Today, FMC is a national charitable organization supporting more than 1 in 6 Canadians who are struggling with their fertility or who need access to fertility care to build their family.

In 2007, FMC launched Canadian Infertility Awareness Week (CIAW) to raise awareness and hope in the fertility community. In 2023, CIAW became Canadian Fertility Awareness Week (CFAW), a more inclusive campaign raising awareness of the struggles and stories of all those needing access to fertility care.

