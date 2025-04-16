403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Royal M Abu Dhabi Unveils a New Era of Sustainable Hospitality
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Royal M Hotel Abu Dhabi by Gewan is setting a new benchmark in sustainable luxury with a series of groundbreaking eco-friendly initiatives. Committed to redefining hospitality with responsible innovation, the hotel is spearheading environmental stewardship with pioneering projects that reduce waste, conserve energy, and promote sustainable dining.
Harnessing Solar Energy
With 180 solar panels generating 252 kilowatts of heat energy per hour, Royal M Abu Dhabi has transitioned to a fully solar-powered hot water system. This innovation cuts down electricity costs by approximately AED 300,000 annually while reducing carbon emissions, reaffirming the hotel's dedication to renewable energy solutions.
Innovative Food Waste Management
Sustainability extends beyond energy and water at Royal M. The hotel has introduced an advanced food waste compressing system capable of reducing 25 kg of food waste to just 5 kg. This initiative curbs landfill contributions, minimizes greenhouse gas emissions, and optimizes operational efficiency, setting a new standard in responsible waste management.
Fresh, Home-Grown Ingredients
In a move toward sustainable gastronomy, Royal M Abu Dhabi has launched an in-house micro herb production initiative. By growing fresh, nutrient-rich herbs on-site, the hotel enhances its culinary offerings while reducing its carbon footprint by cutting down on transportation and packaging waste.
Sustainability Meets Entertainment
The Water Laser Show at Royal M Abu Dhabi exemplifies the fusion of sustainability and entertainment. This AED 1.5 million investment leverages energy-efficient laser technology to create a mesmerizing experience while minimizing water usage.
With these pioneering initiatives, Royal M Hotel Abu Dhabi by Gewan is shaping the future of sustainable luxury, proving that hospitality and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. By taking bold steps today, the hotel is paving the way for a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.
Harnessing Solar Energy
With 180 solar panels generating 252 kilowatts of heat energy per hour, Royal M Abu Dhabi has transitioned to a fully solar-powered hot water system. This innovation cuts down electricity costs by approximately AED 300,000 annually while reducing carbon emissions, reaffirming the hotel's dedication to renewable energy solutions.
Innovative Food Waste Management
Sustainability extends beyond energy and water at Royal M. The hotel has introduced an advanced food waste compressing system capable of reducing 25 kg of food waste to just 5 kg. This initiative curbs landfill contributions, minimizes greenhouse gas emissions, and optimizes operational efficiency, setting a new standard in responsible waste management.
Fresh, Home-Grown Ingredients
In a move toward sustainable gastronomy, Royal M Abu Dhabi has launched an in-house micro herb production initiative. By growing fresh, nutrient-rich herbs on-site, the hotel enhances its culinary offerings while reducing its carbon footprint by cutting down on transportation and packaging waste.
Sustainability Meets Entertainment
The Water Laser Show at Royal M Abu Dhabi exemplifies the fusion of sustainability and entertainment. This AED 1.5 million investment leverages energy-efficient laser technology to create a mesmerizing experience while minimizing water usage.
With these pioneering initiatives, Royal M Hotel Abu Dhabi by Gewan is shaping the future of sustainable luxury, proving that hospitality and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. By taking bold steps today, the hotel is paving the way for a greener, more sustainable tomorrow.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment