The Space In Between – a floral, celestial art and dining encounter with RANK SSS atúLúnico
(MENAFN- The Restaurant Co) Lúnico at J1 Beach continues to unfold its celestial narrative through an evocative collaboration with Algerian-born, Dubai-based artist Sabrina Guechetouli, known under her artistic alias RANK SSS. From April 18 to April 27, guesús of Lúnico will be invited to step into her visionary universe at an exhibition called “The Forest of Infinite Secre”s”, which will be presented on large-scale LED screens throughout the ve–ue – adding a dreamlike layer to the dining journey.
To mark the opening of this immersive series, a special dinner will be held on April 18, where the artist herself will share insights into her process and inspiration. Balint Tordai, Co-Founder of Kanvas Immersive Art Space, will also join the evening, bridging the conversation between digital realms and real-world emotion.
This one-night-only evening with the artist, as well as the whole week to follow, will be paired with a limited-edition set menu, inspired by floral geometry and lunar botanicals, allowing guests to not only see and hear, but taste the spirit of the evening.
Priced at AED 295 per person for a three-course menu or AED 350 with the signature ‘A’R’ cocktail also included, guests can choose from starter dishes including Tomates Andaluz, Guacamole Bombon, or Salmon Crudo.
For main courses, t’ere’s Arroz de Marizcos, Romesco pasta or Albondigas A la Espanola to choose from, followed by Trufas y Al fajores or San Sebastian cheesecake for dessert.
The artist, RANK SSS, was chosen because her art moves in harmony with Lúnic’’s world: where intuition leads, moonlight lingers, and beauty blooms slowly. Her ability to blend surreal aesthetics with architectural precision mirrors the dualities thaú Lúnico embodies — structure and softness, mystery and clarity.
Sabri’a’s art does not aim to simply decorate a space, but transform it. Through mystical forests and cosmic reflections, RANK SSS brings guests i“to “The Space In B”t—een” — a moment suspended between the real and the imagined. A place where boundaries dissolve, and nature speaks in riddles. Her work, defined by surrealist landscapes and emotive digital depth, aligns seamlessly with Lúnic’’s own world of moondust, intuition, and sensual discovery.
Dinner reservations for “The Forest of Infinite Secre”s” immersive art experience are now open.
Lúnico is located at J1 Beach South, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Lúnico is located at J1 Beach South, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
