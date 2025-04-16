403
ASUS Announces Latest ExpertBook P1 Models
(MENAFN- OAK Consulting)
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 16, 2025 — ASUS announced the latest additions to its comprehensive range of business laptops — ExpertBook P1 (PM1403 and PM1503). Aimed at administrators and budget-conscious professionals who require essential computing services without compromise and available in 14-inch or 15.6-inch FHD options, the new ExpertBook P1 models blend effective performance with everyday functionality, housed in a practical design that delivers where it counts.
The compact and elegant ExpertBook P1 series starts at a lightweight 1.4kg and features an elegant new design that unlocks impressive efficiency to supercharge daily productivity, empowered by Copilot in Windows — quickly accessed via a single tap of the dedicated Copilot key.
The new ExpertBook P1 laptops are engineered for superb performance, powered by up to an AMD Ryzen™ 7 processor and offering up to 1TB of storage with up to dual SSDs for fast operation. They also feature a built-in fingerprint sensor and TPM 2.0 chip to protect privacy and business data ― ensuring that ExpertBook P1 is a trusted, reliable traveling companion for modern workflows.
Portable and durable for on-the-go professionals
ASUS ExpertBook P1 is designed to deliver robust performance, whatever and wherever the journey. With a lightweight build that starts at just 1.4kg, this powerhouse is engineered for those on the move, combining portability with military-grade durability to ensure that it's able to withstand the rigors of modern life — in the office, at home or on the road.
Whether tackling intensive tasks or simply getting lots of little jobs done fast, ExpertBook P1 rises to the challenge with up to 64GB of memory to deliver quick access and smooth operation for even the most demanding applications. For those who need ample storage, a capacity of up to 1TB is on offer via dual SSDs to accelerate every operation ― delivering the speed demanded by modern businesses.
ExpertBook P1 series benefits from MIL-STD-810H military-grade strength, meaning it's resilient in the face of environmental extremes. It also undergoes ASUS Superior Durability Tests — a rigorous torture-test regime designed to mimic rough day-to-day handling — to ensure that P1 continues to deliver on its promise of superb reliability through even the toughest working days and journeys.
AI-enhanced productivity and efficiency
ASUS ExpertBook P1 is engineered with multiple AI smarts, including two-way noise cancelation for crystal-clear communications and an AI-enhanced camera for improved visuals in meetings. Webcam Watermark and Screen Watermark features are also incorporated to enhance users' presence in video conferences. For example, a person's business card can be displayed as a watermark within the webcam frame, ensuring their name, position, company and contact information are always visible. The Screen Watermark tool also ensures that data and information are secure from the moment ExpertBook P1's screen is shared, protecting confidential personal and business information.
ExpertBook P1 additionally benefits from the power of Copilot in Windows. Accessed via the dedicated Copilot key, this everyday AI companion supercharges productivity to help users achieve more with less time and effort, requiring just one click for endless exploration.
Thoughtful design to maximize efficiency
ASUS ExpertBook P1 is crafted to provide exceptional user experiences with a design that promotes efficient productivity. For starters, its comprehensive lineup of ports and connector ports are strategically placed to ensure an uncluttered workspace, allowing free movement of the mouse without interference from cords. The right-hand side of the device is kept almost entirely clear of ports to facilitate smooth mouse use.
Elevating human interaction with technology to a more intuitive level is the mission of ASUS ― and every element of ExpertBook P1's design has been considered to speed up everyday use and provide enjoyable experiences. The ExpertCool thermal solution, for example, is an enhanced cooling system that ensures consistent, optimal performance whether the lid is open or closed, guaranteeing peak efficiency even during extended use. Moreover, the ExpertCool design means that heat is directed to the rear of the device, preventing hot air from affecting your hand when using a mouse. Other user-delighting features include a row of videoconference shortcut keys to make managing online meetings a fast, fingertip affair. This new laptop also boasts a comfortable keyboard with full-sized keycaps for unrivaled input experiences ― maximizing efficiency and productivity through every working moment.
Reinforced business-grade security
With robust security features, ASUS ExpertBook P1 serves as a personal and always-alert guard for confidential files — plus the reassurance of multiple ASUS ExpertGuardian protections. These provide all-around business-grade security for modern organizations. The laptop's built-in, strong security ensures data confidentiality and high-level privacy, safeguarding information and preventing unauthorized access.
ExpertBook P1 features enterprise-grade firmware security that complies with NIST BIOS integrity guidelines. The strengthened root-of-trust security measure ensures no intrusion attempt goes unnoticed. There's also hardware-level protection against malware and sophisticated cyberattacks through Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0). This advanced security framework includes downgrade protection to prevent BIOS rollbacks, securing the system against potential exploits.
ExpertBook P1 also includes a complimentary one-year McAfee+ Premium membership, with McAfee Smart AI™ for advanced threat detection and 24/7 identity monitoring, plus Personal Data Cleanup and Online Account Cleanup features.
ASUS Business Support is also available with ExpertBook P1 and includes up to five years warranty extension for commercial PCs, international warranty, Next Business Day Local On-site Service, VIP hotline and more. We offer all-around and added-value support for businesses of all sizes to maximize efficiency and minimize IT management overhead. Our flexibility, world-class experience and instant support let you focus on growing your business to incredible heights.
AVAILABILITY & PRICING
ASUS ExpertBook P1 series laptops are available worldwide. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.
