An Unforgettable Evening Awaits: Enrique Iglesias Live at Rixos Radamis as Countdown Begins
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Egypt– The countdown is officially underway for the highly anticipated live performance by global music icon Enrique Iglesias at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh on May 3rd, 2025. As the event approaches, excitement continues to build for this exceptional occasion.
For the first time ever, the Grammy Award-winning King of Latin Pop will take the stage in Sharm El Sheikh, delivering an electrifying performance of his chart-topping hits against the stunning backdrop of the Red Sea. With over 70 million records sold worldwide and accolades including Top Latin Artist of All Time (Latin Billboard Awards 2022), Iglesias promises an unforgettable evening of world-class entertainment.
Guests of Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, Club Prive by Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, Rixos Premium Seagate, and Rixos Sharm El Sheikh hotels will have the exclusive opportunity to attend the concert, held on a spectacular open-air stage with panoramic sea views—making this a luxurious getaway paired with a landmark music event.
“This is more than a concert—it’s an unforgettable experience. We’re thrilled to bring Enrique Iglesias to our guests and continue delivering world-class entertainment,” said Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt.
Due to limited availability, guests are encouraged to confirm their bookings early to ensure participation in this exclusive event.
Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh blends elegant accommodations, premium hospitality, and one of the most anticipated performances of the year into an extraordinary experience.
