403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV Tyres Awarded 2025 ‘Product of the Year’ in the Gulf Region
(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 15th April 2025 – Michelin AIM FZCO is proud to announce that its Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV tyres have been awarded ‘Product of the Year 2025’ in the Tyres category for the Gulf region — a prestigious honour under the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation.
As SUVs continue to be a top choice for drivers across the Gulf for their spaciousness, power, and road presence, demand is growing for tyres that match their performance and style. The MICHELIN Pilot Sport 4 SUV tyre is engineered to meet those expectations, delivering a premium, high-performance experience tailored specifically for powerful and sporty SUVs.
Recognised for their innovative design and engineering, the tyres deliver a premium driving experience with standout features such as:
• Hybrid belts that enhance steering precision and responsiveness when cornering
• Innovative groove design and an optimised contact patch for improved safety and performance at high speeds
• Double casing ply and a rim protector for increased durability and protection against kerbing
• Premium touch sidewall for a refined, sporty appearance
• Asymmetrical tread pattern delivering exceptional braking performance in both wet and dry conditions
• Robust SUV-specific tread design for long-lasting wear and extended tyre life
“This accolade reflects Michelin’s ongoing commitment to developing tyres that genuinely serve drivers’ evolving needs,” said Harkesh Jaggi, Vice-President, Michelin Middle East and North Africa. “With the rising popularity of SUVs in the Gulf, the Pilot Sport 4 SUV tyre was designed to deliver confidence, comfort, and control — every time drivers get behind the wheel.”
About the Award
Founded in France in 1987 and now operating in over 40 countries, the Product of the Year programme recognises the most innovative products on the market, based entirely on independent consumer votes — making it a truly democratic ‘by the people, for the people’ recognition.
This award further cements Michelin’s position as a global leader in tyre innovation and underlines its dedication to providing best-in-class mobility solutions across the region.
For more information about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV and other Michelin products, please visit:
As SUVs continue to be a top choice for drivers across the Gulf for their spaciousness, power, and road presence, demand is growing for tyres that match their performance and style. The MICHELIN Pilot Sport 4 SUV tyre is engineered to meet those expectations, delivering a premium, high-performance experience tailored specifically for powerful and sporty SUVs.
Recognised for their innovative design and engineering, the tyres deliver a premium driving experience with standout features such as:
• Hybrid belts that enhance steering precision and responsiveness when cornering
• Innovative groove design and an optimised contact patch for improved safety and performance at high speeds
• Double casing ply and a rim protector for increased durability and protection against kerbing
• Premium touch sidewall for a refined, sporty appearance
• Asymmetrical tread pattern delivering exceptional braking performance in both wet and dry conditions
• Robust SUV-specific tread design for long-lasting wear and extended tyre life
“This accolade reflects Michelin’s ongoing commitment to developing tyres that genuinely serve drivers’ evolving needs,” said Harkesh Jaggi, Vice-President, Michelin Middle East and North Africa. “With the rising popularity of SUVs in the Gulf, the Pilot Sport 4 SUV tyre was designed to deliver confidence, comfort, and control — every time drivers get behind the wheel.”
About the Award
Founded in France in 1987 and now operating in over 40 countries, the Product of the Year programme recognises the most innovative products on the market, based entirely on independent consumer votes — making it a truly democratic ‘by the people, for the people’ recognition.
This award further cements Michelin’s position as a global leader in tyre innovation and underlines its dedication to providing best-in-class mobility solutions across the region.
For more information about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV and other Michelin products, please visit:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment