Doha Hosts INTBAU Qatar Conference as Part of Earthna Summit 2025
(MENAFN- Teneo) Doha, Qatar | 22–23 April 2025
The International Network for Traditional Building, Architecture and Urbanism in Qatar (INTBAU Qatar) is set to hold its annual conference as part of the Earthna Summit 2025.
Taking place at Bin Jelmood House in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the conference will bring together a distinguished group of architects, urban planners, policy makers, and academics from around the world to explore new directions in urban development rooted in the principles of traditional architecture.
About the Network
The International Network for Traditional Building, Architecture and Urbanism (INTBAU) is a global organisation with over 10,000 members and 42 chapters worldwide. It promotes architecture, urbanism, and building crafts that are grounded in local heritage and cultural context.
The Qatar chapter was established under the patronage of His Excellency Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, as part of Caravane Earth Foundation, an organisation committed to social, cultural, and ecological transformation. The chapter is based at Heenat Salma Farm in Doha—a regenerative agriculture and community development initiative.
Rethinking Urban Development through Traditional Architecture
As cities continue to evolve under the influence of financial models, policy frameworks, and rapid technological shifts, this conference shines a light on the potential of traditional architecture to contribute to a more resilient and sustainable urban future. The sessions explore locally grounded approaches that emphasise human-scale design, material efficiency, and cultural continuity.
Conference Themes
The program will address five key themes that reflect the relevance of traditional architecture in shaping today’s urban landscapes:
• Economic Value of Traditional Architecture and Urbanism: Examining the economic, social, and environmental dimensions of tradition-based development models
• Policies, Laws, and Regulations: Identifying legal and regulatory challenges and exploring frameworks that support traditional urbanism
• Vocational Training and Educational Programs: Strengthening craft-based knowledge and offering alternative pathways to professional accreditation
• Bridging Traditional Architecture and Sustainable Finance: Exploring innovative financing tools and sustainable investment models that support traditional practices
• Role of Architects in Scaling Traditional Architecture and Urbanism: Empowering architects to influence policy and planning through culturally and environmentally responsible design
