Vimeo To Report Q1 2025 Earnings And Host Earnings Video Event On May 5, 2025


2025-04-16 08:46:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) today announced the date for its first quarter and fiscal year 2025 earnings report and earnings video event. After the close of market trading on Monday, May 5, 2025, Vimeo will post its results on the Investor Relations section of its website at . On the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET, Vimeo will livestream a video conference to answer questions. The live stream and replay of the video will be accessible to the public at .

About Vimeo:

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at .

Contact Us

Vimeo Investor Relations
...

Vimeo Communications
Ronda Morra
...


