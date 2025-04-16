Brillia Inc To Present At Planet Microcap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 On April 23 And Hold 1X1 Meetings On April 24

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --or, a comprehensive one-stop service provider for ladies' intimate apparel brands, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at 1:30-2:00 PM PST. Kendrew Hartanto, CEO of BrilliA, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 1:30-2:00 PM (Las Vegas, NV Local Time PST)

Location: Track 5 – Concorde A

Webcast:

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

About BrilliA Inc

BrilliA is a comprehensive one-stop service provider for ladies' intimate apparel brands, managing sourcing, design, prototyping, supply chain, logistics, and quality control. The Company works with major global brands, including Fruit of the Loom, Hanes Brands Inc., and H&M.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BrilliA's business strategy, market opportunities, future performance, and operational outlook. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, global economic conditions, supply chain disruptions, customer demand, pricing pressures, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

BrilliA undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. BrilliA does not guarantee future results and undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. Investors are encouraged to review BrilliA's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for additional risk factors.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

BrilliA Inc Contact:

220 Orchard Road, Unit 05-01, Midpoint Orchard

Singapore 238852

Phone: (+65) 6235 3388

Email: ...

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Phone: (646) 893-5835

Email: ...