Oceanpal Inc. Announces The Filing Of Its Annual Report On Form 20-F
About the Company
OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services, specializing in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation of bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain as well as refined petroleum products. OceanPal's fleet is primarily employed on time charter trips with short to medium duration and spot charters, with a strategic focus on maximizing long-term shareholder value.CONTACT: Corporate Contact: Margarita Veniou Chief Corporate Development & Governance Officer and Secretary Telephone: +30-210-9485-360 Email: ... Website: X: @OceanPal_Inc Investor and Media Relations: Edward Nebb Comm-Counsellors, LLC Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350 Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment