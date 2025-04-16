Oceanpal Inc. Announces The Filing Of Its Annual Report On Form 20-F

OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services, specializing in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers. The Company is engaged in the seaborne transportation of bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain as well as refined petroleum products. OceanPal's fleet is primarily employed on time charter trips with short to medium duration and spot charters, with a strategic focus on maximizing long-term shareholder value.

