Collaboration Center To Honor Mayor Shelley Berkley At 5Th Annual Night En Blanc Gala

Collaboration Center Gala 2024

Collaboration Center Gala 2024

Join us April 25 for Night en Blanc Gala 2025 honoring Mayor Shelley Berkley and raising funds for Nevada's largest disability resource network.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Collaboration Center Foundation , Nevada's largest and most inclusive disability resource network, will host its highly anticipated 5th Annual Night en Blanc Gala on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. on its scenic campus located at 8390 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas. The white-themed evening will honor the legacy of Mayor Shelley Berkley for her unwavering dedication to families touched by intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities.Also receiving top recognition are The Penta Building Group and Moser Architecture Studio, recipients of this year's Founders Award-a prestigious honor celebrating their transformative contributions to the Collaboration Center and the broader disability community.A Celebration of Service , Leadership, and InclusionExecutive Director Cindy Goussak shared,“Mayor Berkley has been a lifelong champion for our community, and we couldn't be more excited to honor her at this year's gala. Likewise, The Penta Building Group and Moser Architecture Studio have contributed so much to our mission, and it's time they are recognized. Partnerships like theirs allow us to help our families find the resources they need when navigating the challenges of caring for loved ones with disabilities.”Culinary Experience Meets Community ImpactGuests will enjoy an elevated culinary experience under the stars, featuring Las Vegas' top chefs, live entertainment, and exclusive fundraising opportunities. All proceeds will directly support the Collaboration Center's Pathways Programming, which provides free case management and family-centered services such as:Vocational training and job readinessCaregiver and sibling support workshopsAdult social engagement groupsFamily yoga and sensory-inclusive eventsEducational and life-skills development programsJoin the Movement for Disability Access and EquityIndividual tickets for Night en Blanc are priced at $250 or $500. Sponsorships start at $3,000 and advertising opportunities are available from $250. Every contribution helps strengthen the Collaboration Center's vision of building a more inclusive, equitable Nevada for all.To purchase tickets or learn more, visit:About the Collaboration Center FoundationFounded in 2019, the Collaboration Center serves as Nevada's central hub for disability services. Through its flagship Pathways Program, the organization connects individuals and families impacted by intellectual, developmental, physical, and learning disabilities to a network of trusted providers, nonprofits, educators, and healthcare professionals.Its 10-acre Las Vegas campus is a unique, multi-agency model focused on equitable access, comprehensive case management, and community inclusion.To learn more about the Collaboration Center, call (702) 329-3208, visit , or follow @collaborationlv on all major social media platforms.

Otto Moretti

JUST NOW NEWS

...s

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.