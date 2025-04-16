A New Milestone In Global Compliance: JZMOR Successfully Obtains U.S. MSB License

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, JZMOR officially announced that it has successfully obtained the U.S. MSB (Money Services Business) license (Registration Number: 31000272354600), marking a significant milestone in the platform's journey toward compliant operations and building user trust.









The acquisition of the MSB license demonstrates the adherence by JZMOR to strict standards in fund management, regulatory requirements, and operational transparency, providing users with a more reliable digital asset trading environment.

JZMOR CEO Marsh Noah stated:“Compliance is the core driving force behind the platform development. By strictly adhering to global regulatory requirements, we aim to create a truly open, fair, and secure financial ecosystem for our users. Obtaining the U.S. MSB license is an important step toward this vision and a profound commitment to earning user trust.”

The U.S. MSB license is recognized as one of the most important compliance credentials in the global digital asset industry. Its application process involves rigorous reviews across multiple aspects. JZMOR, leveraging its strong technical capabilities and robust management systems, has successfully met these high standards, showcasing its exceptional ability in the field of international compliance.

To strengthen its compliance capabilities, JZMOR has actively invested resources globally, implementing advanced real-time monitoring systems to ensure transaction transparency and introducing intelligent technologies to enhance the effectiveness of its anti-money laundering mechanisms. These cutting-edge compliance practices not only ensure the legality of transactions but also provide comprehensive protection for user asset security.

The acquisition of the U.S. MSB license lays a solid compliance foundation for the JZMOR expansion into international markets and demonstrates the long-term vision of the platform for global operations. This achievement also provides valuable experience for the JZMOR compliance efforts in other countries and regions.

The compliance journey of JZMOR is not only about its own development but also a positive contribution to the healthy growth of the industry. By continuously improving its compliance framework and innovating its service practices, JZMOR aims to drive the standardization of the industry and create more value for its users.

“Compliance is a key direction for the development of the industry, and JZMOR is committed to driving this trend through concrete actions,” Marsh Noah concluded.“By adhering to our compliance philosophy, we will continue to write a new chapter in the JZMOR journey of compliant development.”

