Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Update To Financial Calendar 2025


2025-04-16 08:31:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 03.2025

Please be informed that the financial calendar has been altered for Tresu Investment Holding A/S' planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

Financial Calendar 2025
Interim Report 4th Quarter 2024 Thursday 24 April 2025
Annual Report 2024 Wednesday 30 April 2025
Annual General Meeting Wednesday 30 April 2025
Interim Report 1st Quarter 2025 Tuesday 27 May 2025
Interim Report 2nd Quarter 2025 Tuesday 26 August 2025
Interim Report 3rd Quarter 2025 Wednesday 26 November 2025


Please note changes for publication of the interim reports for Q1 and Q2 2025. Interim report Q4 2024 has been added to be published 24 April 2025.

Torben Børsting
CFO, TRESU

Phone: +45 5130 2780


MENAFN16042025004107003653ID1109436878

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search