Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Update To Financial Calendar 2025

Please note changes for publication of the interim reports for Q1 and Q2 2025. Interim report Q4 2024 has been added to be published 24 April 2025.

Please be informed that the financial calendar has been altered for Tresu Investment Holding A/S' planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

