Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Update To Financial Calendar 2025
|Financial Calendar 2025
|Interim Report 4th Quarter 2024
|Thursday
|24 April 2025
|Annual Report 2024
|Wednesday
|30 April 2025
|Annual General Meeting
|Wednesday
|30 April 2025
|Interim Report 1st Quarter 2025
|Tuesday
|27 May 2025
|Interim Report 2nd Quarter 2025
|Tuesday
|26 August 2025
|Interim Report 3rd Quarter 2025
|Wednesday
|26 November 2025
Please note changes for publication of the interim reports for Q1 and Q2 2025. Interim report Q4 2024 has been added to be published 24 April 2025.
Torben Børsting
CFO, TRESU
Phone: +45 5130 2780
