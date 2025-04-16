Autonomix Medical, Inc. Granted New European Patent For Proprietary Catheter-Based Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New patent underscores breadth of application and expansion opportunities for Company's catheter-based technology

Continued progress with growing global patent portfolio to over 80 issued patents and 40 pending patent applications

THE WOODLANDS, TX, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMIX) (“Autonomix” or the“Company”), a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated, today announced that European Patent Office (EPO) has granted Patent No. 3,226,792 (the '792) titled,“Systems And Methods For Regulating Organ and/or Tumor Growth Rates, Function, and/or Development.” The granted '792 patent relates to the field of neuromodulation and covers a range of methods and systems used in nerve and receptor monitoring, electrophysiological monitoring, and surgical procedures related to the systems and mechanisms that regulate prostate and tumor growth.

“With the potential to address a wide range of conditions in which nerve activity plays a central role, we remain committed to strengthening our patent portfolio to support future applications and expansion opportunities. This European patent further validates the broad applicability of our technology across multiple conditions and anatomical targets. While our focus is on advancing development to reduce pancreatic cancer pain by targeting the celiac plexus, we believe our novel approach has the potential to address a broad array of peripheral nerve bundles associated with pain,” commented Brad Hauser, CEO of Autonomix.

In particular, the methods and systems covered in the '792 patent may be used to sense, ablate and verify neurological traffic to and from the prostate and organs of the lower urinary tract (LUT) in order to slow, halt and/or reverse the growth of a prostate gland or a prostate tumor. Beyond prostate-related treatments, these systems and methods have potential applications in addressing various LUT diseases that share physiology of the prostatic plexus, including chronic prostatitis, hypogonadism, nocturia, and erectile dysfunction, by modulating neural activity and hormonal secretions of related organs.

The Company is currently advancing its plans to submit an IDE and commence U.S. clinical trials in 2025 to support a labeling indication to commercialize the Autonomix Sensing and RF Ablation System in the U.S. as a treatment for pancreatic cancer pain.

For more information about the Company's technology, please visit autonomix.com .

About Autonomix Medical, Inc.

Autonomix is a medical device company focused on advancing innovative technologies to revolutionize how diseases involving the nervous system are diagnosed and treated. The Company's first-in-class platform system technology includes a catheter-based microchip sensing array that may have the ability to detect and differentiate neural signals with greater sensitivity than currently available technologies. We believe this will enable, for the first time ever, transvascular diagnosis and treatment of diseases involving the peripheral nervous system virtually anywhere in the body.

We are initially developing this technology for the treatment of pain, with initial trials focused on pancreatic cancer, a condition that causes debilitating pain and is without a reliable solution. Our technology constitutes a platform to address dozens of potential indications, including cardiology, hypertension and chronic pain management, across a wide disease spectrum. Our technology is investigational and has not yet been cleared for marketing in the United States.

