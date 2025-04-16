CUSIP Request Volumes For New Corporate Debt And Equity Instruments Increase In March
|Asset Class
|2025 YTD
|2024 YTD
|YOY Change
|Long-Term Municipal Notes
|100
|63
|58.7 %
|Private Placement Securities
|1,123
|912
|23.1 %
|International Debt
|1,793
|1,488
|20.5 %
|U.S. Corporate Debt
|8,518
|7,285
|16.9 %
|Municipal Bonds
|2,258
|1,979
|14.1 %
| International Equity
|434
|398
|9.0 %
|U.S. Corporate Equity
|3,115
|2,939
|6.0 %
|Syndicated Loans
|700
|702
|-0.3%
|Canada Corporate Debt & Equity
|1,693
|1,861
|-9.0%
|Short-Term Municipal Notes
|192
|246
|-22.0%
|CDs < 1-year Maturity
|2,216
|2,880
|-23.1%
|CDs > 1-year Maturity
|1,803
|2,530
|-28.7%
About CUSIP Global Services
CUSIP Global Services (CGS) is the global leader in securities identification. The financial services industry relies on CGS' unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 plus years has helped CGS earn its reputation as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data. CGS is also a founding member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and co-operates ANNA's hub of ISIN data, the ANNA Service Bureau. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by FactSet Research Systems Inc., with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit .
About The American Bankers Association
The American Bankers Association is the voice of the nation's $24.2 trillion banking industry, which is composed of small, regional and large banks that together employ approximately 2.1 million people, safeguard $19.1 trillion in deposits and extend $12.6 trillion in loans.
For More Information:
