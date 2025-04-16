Alona Lebedieva: Ukrzaliznytsia Doesn't Need New Tariffs, It Needs Smarter Asset Management

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted Resolution No. 399, which allows JSC“Ukrzaliznytsia” to independently sell decommissioned property if its book value does not exceed UAH 500 million. From now on, the company will be able to sell significant stocks of scrap metal, crushed stone, lubricants, and decommissioned equipment through Prozorro.“This is not just an opportunity to clear the tracks of dead weight, but also to unlock billions of hryvnias. What has been lying idle for decades can now become a source of real cash,” commented Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian multi-industry industrial and investment group“Aurum Group,” on the government's decision.According to preliminary expert estimates, Ukrzaliznytsia could receive:up to UAH 1.8 billion from selling over 218,000 tons of ferrous metal scrap;over UAH 230 million from non-ferrous metal scrap;UAH 788 million from selling 7.5 million tons of crushed stone;more than UAH 5 million from used lubricants.In addition, the company is now allowed to sell decommissioned generators, furniture, office equipment, and other officially written-off assets.“If these assets are sold quickly and transparently, Ukrzaliznytsia will be able to partially address its shortage of working capital without yet another increase in freight tariffs. Businesses are already operating under extremely difficult conditions, and every tariff hike hits those who keep the country's economy going,” Lebedieva emphasized.She stresses that this policy should improve Ukrzaliznytsia's financial health:“The sale of decommissioned assets sends a clear message: instead of shifting its problems onto customers through tariff increases, the state-owned company should activate its internal reserves. This is no less important than fighting corruption or cyberattacks. Transparent inventory, public auctions, and regular sales of unnecessary assets – these are all steps Ukrzaliznytsia can take right now.“Ukrzaliznytsia has not sold scrap metal since autumn 2023, due to several factors. Initially, the company sought permission to export scrap metal but did not receive government approval. In spring 2024, it planned to resume sales, but was hindered by regulatory shortcomings.

