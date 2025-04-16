Mamata Banerjee’S Govt Must Be Dismissed: Shiv Sena On Bengal Violence

MENAFN - IANS) Thane, April 16 (IANS) Shiv Sena MP and Spokesperson Naresh Mhaske on Wednesday launched a fierce attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government, demanding the immediate dismissal of her government over its alleged failure to protect Hindus from repeated communal violence.

At the press conference, Mhaske condemned recent incidents of targeted violence against Hindu families in Bengal, accusing the state administration of wilful negligence and vote-bank appeasement.

“Hindu families are being terrorised and driven out of their homes. After the Centre passed the Waqf Board (Amendment) Bill, elements from a particular community have openly attacked Hindus. In Murshidabad, anti-social mobs invaded a Hindu household, murdered members of the family in front of the police, and torched their property and vehicles,” Mhaske alleged.

He said that it is a state-sponsored failure, adding that Mamata Banerjee has not just turned a blind eye, but is complicit in her silence.

“Her government must be immediately dismissed,” he added.

Mhaske also announced that a Shiv Sena delegation would soon visit West Bengal to meet the affected families and assess the situation firsthand.

Sharpening his attack, he accused Banerjee of prioritising minority appeasement over justice.

“To safeguard her Muslim vote bank, Mamata Banerjee has become helpless. Her silence today is criminal. She's no different from Tahawwur Rana, one of the masterminds behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. From now on, she deserves the name 'Mamata Rana',” he alleged.

Mhaske also targeted the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, questioning his silence over violence in West Bengal.

“He claims to stand for Hindutva, yet he once hosted Mamata Banerjee at Matoshree. Where is his outrage now? Why hasn't he condemned the atrocities against Hindus in Bengal?” he said.

Recalling past incidents of violence in the state, including the 2018 Ram Navami riots in Raniganj, and violence during Lok Sabha and panchayat elections, Mhaske said the pattern of unrest reflects systemic failure and appeasement by the Bengal government.

“Just like the Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee their homeland during the Congress rule, Hindus in Bengal are now facing a similar exodus. And yet, leaders of the INDIA alliance remain shamefully silent out of fear of Mamata,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mhaske also took the opportunity to highlight the ideological collapse of the Shiv Sena (UBT), stating:“Eknath Shinde is the true inheritor of Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy. The public endorsed this in both the Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray's party has fallen so far that they now rely on AI to make Balasaheb speak. That's the extent of their identity crisis-their ideology is gone, their minds are broken, and their leadership is hollow.”

He took a jibe at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, saying that he is like a burning ember.“Raut emits smoke once in a while, but there's no real fire left,” he claimed.