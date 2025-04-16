Enterprise Wired And Wireless LAN Infrastructure (EWWLANI) Software Market On A Steady Growth Path: Projected To Grow Through 2030 At CAGR 11.50%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustainable 6.66% CAGR Reflects Enduring Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure (EWWLANI) Demand Across Sectors

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group , a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure (EWWLANI) software Market , projecting a compound annual growth rate of 6.66% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure (EWWLANI) , 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure (EWWLANI) , 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report ' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.50% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic EWWLANI landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in EWWLANI Platforms

In an era where seamless connectivity, cybersecurity, and hybrid workforce productivity are mission-critical, Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure (EWWLANI) has become a foundational pillar for organizations striving to build resilient, intelligent, and future-ready digital environments. From healthcare and education to manufacturing, finance, and public services, enterprises are rapidly adopting cloud-managed, AI-optimized EWWLANI platforms to ensure always-on access, enforce security policies, and support the demands of modern applications and devices.

According to Akshay Singh , Analyst at QKS Group ,“EWWLANI is no longer just about providing internet access - it's central to powering the modern digital workplace, enabling zero-trust architectures, and optimizing user experience across increasingly distributed environments. With the convergence of wired and wireless infrastructure, embedded AI, and unified network management, leading vendors are redefining how enterprises connect, secure, and scale their operations.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional EWWLANI platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top EWWLANI vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in EWWLANI solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role : How AI, automation, and predictive analytics are transforming EWWLANI platforms to proactively manage risk, enhance compliance, and improve workforce safety.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Cisco, Fortinet, Juniper, HPE Aruba, Arista Networks, ALE, Extreme Networks, TP - Link, Netgear, Commscope (Ruckus), Allied Telesis and Nile.

Why This Matters for EWWLANI Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of EWWLANI solution providers, these insights are critical for identifying new growth avenues, aligning product strategies with evolving regulatory demands, and staying ahead in a market shaped by rising ESG priorities. As organizations double down on operational resilience and workforce safety, vendors must ensure their platforms deliver scalable compliance management, real-time risk visibility, and intelligent capabilities that drive measurable impact across safety, sustainability, and performance outcomes

