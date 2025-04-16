Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nautilus Biotechnology To Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On April 29, 2025


2025-04-16 08:16:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or“Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule proteome analysis platform, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2025 before market open on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

The company's management will webcast a corresponding conference call beginning at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results, business developments, and outlook. Live audio of the webcast will be available on the“Investors” section of the company website at: .

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus' mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit

