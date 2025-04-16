Crescent Dental Celebrates Offering Expert Dental Care In Orlando, FL For Over 35 Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orlando, Florida, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Dental, a leading dentist specializing in a diverse range of dental services, is proud to announce the celebration of offering dental care in Orlando, Florida, for over 35 years. This impressive milestone showcases the dental practice's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-focused services.

Led by experienced dentist Dr. Ameer Zufari, Crescent Dental provides a variety of expert dental care services, such as teeth whitening, restorative dentistry, root canal therapy, preventive dentistry, and dental implants, that ensure optimal oral health with advanced technology and personalized treatments. The Orlando dental practice is thrilled with reaching this achievement and plans to continue serving its local community with high-quality care.



“From preventive care to emergency treatments, we offer a wide range of services to keep your teeth looking and feeling their best,” said a spokesperson for Crescent Dental.“The best part? We make dental visits fun, comfortable, and stress-free. So, why wait? Explore the many ways Crescent Dental and Dr. Ameer Zufari can take care of your smile.”



Crescent Dental is dedicated to providing a compassionate dental experience that makes sure patients feel heard and comfortable throughout their treatment. With a proven track record of offering expertise across various dental treatments and access to advanced equipment like digital X-rays and 3D imaging to offer more accurate and less invasive treatments, Crescent Dental delivers the best dental care possible.



Some of Crescent Dental's highly rated services include:



Restorative Dentistry : Dr. Zufari provides expert restorative dentistry services, such as crowns, fillings, bridges, dentures, root canals, and extractions for patients dealing with damaged or missing teeth to restore both their smile and confidence.



Preventive Dentistry : Prevention is key to maintaining a healthy smile. Regular checkups, cleanings, and screenings help catch any issues early so they don't turn into bigger problems later. Crescent Dental's preventive dentistry services include dental exams, ultrasonic scaling, and custom bruxism appliances for teeth grinding to help keep everything running smoothly.



Cosmetic Dentistry : From teeth whitening to dental bonding and gum contouring, the top Florida dentist offers a premier selection of cosmetic dentistry services designed to deliver a brighter, more beautiful smile.



Dental Implants and Overdentures : Implants provide the most natural solution for missing teeth, giving patients a natural-looking and strong smile, returning their confidence, and boosting self-esteem. Crescent Dental also offers implant-supported overdentures, which provide extra stability compared to traditional dentures.



Root Canal Therapy : Crescent Dental makes root canal therapy as painless as possible. The expert dental team can save an infected or severely decayed tooth from extraction by removing the infection and sealing the tooth to ensure a smile stays healthy and intact.



Emergency Dentistry : Dental emergencies are impossible to predict and can happen at the most unexpected of times. Whether it's a broken filling, sudden toothache, or a knocked-out tooth, Crescent Dental provides fast, efficient emergency dentistry services to remove pain and help patients get back to their lives.



“At Crescent Dental, we promise to tell you what we think is best for YOU and not to sell you unneeded treatments. We will do our best to provide treatment as comfortably as possible using the latest techniques and materials,” added the spokesperson for the dental practice.



Whether requiring a routine checkup or seeking a more advanced dental solution in Orlando, FL, the friendly and experienced team at Crescent Dental believes everyone deserves a healthy, confident smile and helps every patient achieve one.



Crescent Dental encourages residents of Orlando, Florida, seeking high-quality and personalized dental care to call (407) 275-7703 today to schedule an appointment.



About Crescent Dental



Led by experienced dentist Dr. Ameer Zufari, Crescent Dental is a leading dental practice in Orlando, Florida, that has been offering local residents expertise across various dental treatments for over 35 years. With a skilled team, advanced technology, and personalized treatments, Crescent Dental has become renowned for its exceptional dental care.



More Information



To learn more about Crescent Dental and the practices' celebration of offering dental care in Orlando, Florida, for over 35 years, please visit the website at .



Source:

CONTACT: Crescent Dental 5480 Curry Ford Rd Orlando Florida 32812 United States +14072757703