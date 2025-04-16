Phathom Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ted Schroeder To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced the appointment of Ted Schroeder to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Schroeder brings more than three decades of experience leading innovative biopharmaceutical companies and has a strong track record of building and scaling commercial organizations, bringing new therapies to market, and successfully guiding companies through key business milestones and strategic transactions.

“We are pleased to welcome Ted to the Phathom Board during a pivotal period for the company,” said Michael Cola, Chairman of the Board, Phathom Pharmaceuticals.“Ted is a seasoned biopharma leader with a strong history of developing and commercializing innovative treatments, scaling growth-focused organizations, and creating shareholder value. As Phathom continues to unlock the full potential of VOQUEZNA®, Ted's deep operational and commercial expertise will be an important asset. We look forward to his insights and partnership as we work to accelerate our commercial momentum and deliver our first-in-class therapies to patients in need.”

About Ted Schroeder

Mr. Schroeder served as Chief Executive Officer of Nabriva Therapeutics from 2018 to 2023 and as a director until March 2025, following Nabriva's acquisition of Zavante Therapeutics, where he was co-founder, President, and CEO. Prior to that, he co-founded Cadence Pharmaceuticals and served as President and CEO until its $1.4 billion acquisition by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals in 2014. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Elan Pharmaceuticals, Dura Pharmaceuticals, and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Mr. Schroeder currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cidara Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CDTX) and has previously served on the boards of several public and private life sciences companies, including Otonomy, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Hyperion Therapeutics, Incline Therapeutics, and Trius Therapeutics. He is also a former Chairman of Biocom California and the Antimicrobials Working Group. In 2014, he was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year for the San Diego region and was recognized as a national finalist.

He holds a B.S. in Management from Rutgers University.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) that is currently marketed in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, in addition to VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company's website at follow on LinkedIn and X .

MEDIA CONTACT

Nick Benedetto

1-877-742-8466

...

INVESTOR CONTACT

Eric Sciorilli

1-877-742-8466

...

