Colombia Declares Economic Emergency As Yellow Fever Outbreak Spreads Beyond Amazon Basin
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Gustavo Petro activated Colombia's economic emergency protocol on April 16, 2025, following a yellow fever outbreak that killed 45% of confirmed patients since January.
The virus has infected 74 people and claimed 32 lives, primarily in Tolima's coffee-growing regions, where vaccination rates lag below 10% among high-risk groups.
The outbreak originated in deforested zones near the Bosque de Galilea park, where illegal logging accelerated human-mosquito contact. Climate shifts pushed Aedes aegypti mosquitoes into higher altitudes, reaching Bogotá's outskirts for the first time.
Rural Tolima reports 29 cases and 12 deaths in 2025 alone, with victims largely unvaccinated agricultural workers. Petro's administration vaccinated 200,000 residents in Tolima but faces resistance from local governors refusing resource allocations.
Only two hospitals in the region can treat severe cases, straining a healthcare system already hobbled by rugged terrain. The Easter tourism surge risks spreading infected mosquitoes to urban centers, prompting travel advisories for unvaccinated visitors to Melgar and Cunday.
Nationwide, Colombia confirmed 31 yellow fever cases between 2024 and March 2025, with a 43% fatality rate. PAHO warns the Americas face heightened outbreak risks, citing 131 regional cases and 53 deaths this year.
Brazil and Peru report similar spikes, linked to deforestation and climate-driven mosquito migration. Economic analysts note that the emergency declaration aims to fast-track hospital upgrades and rural vaccination drives.
However, Petro criticizes coffee federations for bypassing crisis meetings. With 18,000 schools slated as distribution hubs, the plan targets remote communities where health access remains sporadic.
The crisis underscores vulnerabilities in Colombia's agricultural supply chains, as Tolima's coffee farms grapple with labor shortages and rising operational costs. Global commodity traders monitor shipment delays, while insurers recalibrate risk premiums for Andean exports.
