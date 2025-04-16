403
Paraguay And Brazil Restore Bilateral Relations And Resume Itaipú Energy Talks
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Paraguay and Brazil have restored their bilateral relations and resumed negotiations on the Itaipú Dam after a period of diplomatic tension.
Foreign ministers Rubén Ramírez and Mauro Vieira agreed to rebuild cooperation based on mutual respect and shared values, emphasizing the importance of transparent dialogue between the two countries.
The Itaipú Dam, jointly owned since 1973, produces 14,000 megawatts annually and remains central to both economies. Paraguay uses less than 30% of its share and must sell the surplus to Brazil at $19.28 per kilowatt, a rate renegotiated upward by $2.50 in 2023.
Paraguay continues to seek the right to sell its surplus energy on Brazil's open market, a move that could generate billions in additional revenue and support its economic modernization plans.
Brazil relies on Itaipú for about 15% of its electricity, making the dam's terms vital for its energy security. The two countries' economies are closely linked, with Brazil as Paraguay's main trading partner.
Brazil is also a major buyer of Paraguay's energy and agricultural products. Negotiations over the revision of Annex C of the Itaipú Treaty remain a priority, as both sides aim to secure fair and sustainable benefits.
Both governments have launched reviews of recent events and pledged to maintain open communication. Paraguay's Congress has called for clarity on all negotiation processes and has not ruled out international arbitration if necessary.
The outcome of these talks will influence future energy trade, regional investment, and the broader economic relationship between the two neighbors as Paraguay seeks to leverage its hydropower resources and Brazil aims to ensure stable energy supplies.
