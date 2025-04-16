Fausto Rotundo, CPA, Joins Board Of Directors For Wild Bill's Craft Beverage Co.

Wild Bill's Root Beer – Crafted with Pure Cane Sugar

Wild Bill's Self-Serve Craft Soda Station

Step right up for the Wild Bill's Soda experience-where the line's long, but the pours are worth the wait!

Wild Bill's welcomes Fausto Rotundo to its Board! A seasoned finance & operations expert, Rotundo shows his strong belief in the brand w/ a sizeable investment.

- Michael Quilty - Chief Executive Officer

MILLINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wild Bill's Craft Beverage Co., an old-fashioned soda brand known for its bold flavors and unforgettable experiences, is delighted to announce that Fausto Rotundo, CPA, has joined its Board of Directors. Rotundo brings extensive financial and operational expertise to the company, along with a sizeable investment, signaling strong belief in the brand's future.

“I'm honored to join Wild Bill's at such a dynamic stage,” said Rotundo.“The company's unique blend of tradition and innovation, paired with its dedicated team, has built something truly special. I'm excited to contribute to its financial strategy and expansion while preserving its authentic character.”

Rotundo offers over 25 years of experience in finance and operations, currently serving as Partner, CFO, and COO at Edgewood Management. He joined Edgewood in 1999 as Chief Financial Officer after a three-year stint at Soros Fund Management. Prior to that, he spent five years in the tax department at Deloitte & Touche. A graduate of Saint Peter's University with a degree in Accounting, Rotundo also earned a Masters in Taxation from Pace University. His promotion to Partner at Edgewood in 2005 reflects his strategic leadership and operational acumen.

“Fausto's deep financial expertise and operational know-how are a game-changer for Wild Bill's as we scale,” said Michael Quilty, Chief Executive Officer.“ His background aligns seamlessly with our goals to grow sustainably while delivering the craft soda experiences our customers love.”

Rotundo's extensive career in finance and business operations will strengthen Wild Bill's as it pursues new opportunities in the competitive beverage market.

About Wild Bill's Craft Beverage Co.

Wild Bill's has been crafting premium, non-alcoholic sodas for over 20 years, bringing nostalgia-inducing flavors to customers online, at local retailers, and at events across the country. As a veteran-owned and operated company, Wild Bill's is committed to supporting veterans through employment and partnerships with veteran-focused nonprofits.

Michael Russo

Wild Bill's Craft Beverage Co.

+1 631-335-6377

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

The Wild Bill's Live Event Experience

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.