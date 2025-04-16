Vertex Solutions Awarded Contract To Increase Delivery Of T-38 Mixed Reality Training Devices

A U.S. Air Force pilot trains on Vertex Solutions' Gen 2 T-38 enhanced immersive training device at Randolph AFB.

Vertex Solutions expands USAF T-38 mixed reality simulator contract, increasing access to immersive pilot training through DIU procurement pathway.

- Dennis Wikoff, president and COO of Vertex SolutionsNICEVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vertex Solutions, a Woman-Owned Small Business known for cutting-edge systems integration and advanced training technologies, has been awarded a contract to deliver 25 additional T-38 Gen 2 reconfigurable enhanced immersive training devices (eITDs) to the U.S. Air Force (USAF) as part of the Virtual Training for Air Dominance (VTRAD) Fighter Bomber Fundamentals (FBF) program.This contract is a directed award by Air Education and Training Command (AETC) under authority of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Other Transaction Agreement (OTA). Vertex received a Success Memo from DIU for acceptance of the prototype VTRAD fast jet simulators developed under the OTA. This DIU Success Memo provides justification and authorization under 10 U.S.C. §4022 for government organizations to award Vertex Solutions sole source contracts for similar mixed reality simulators.“This award reflects the performance of our team and the trust that DIU and the USAF continue to place in Vertex Solutions,” said Dennis Wikoff, president and COO of Vertex Solutions.“From initial prototype to full-scale production, we've demonstrated that our immersive training systems deliver value, adaptability, and training effectiveness that meet the evolving needs of pilot training.The reconfigurable Gen 2 eITD enables student pilots to conduct cockpit familiarization, emergency procedures, and rehearse mission scenarios – significantly reducing the need for costly aircraft and more expensive traditional simulator time. With built-in instructor oversight and flexible scenario customization, these devices support both individual and team-based learning. Vertex's ITDs are currently fielded across the U.S. Air Force and Navy's undergraduate pilot training enterprise and continue to demonstrate measurable performance outcomes.“Vertex now has more immersive training device configurations in operation than any other provider,” said Sandra Reiter, principal owner and CEO of Vertex Solutions.“That speaks to our ability to innovate, adapt, and scale solutions that not only meet mission requirements, but also get results.”With more than 500 training devices delivered across military and commercial aviation sectors, Vertex Solutions leads the way in developing and deploying next-generation learning technologies that are scalable, effective, and results-driven. The successful DIU-led acquisition process that enabled this latest contract provides a proven, accelerated pathway for other government organizations to procure immersive training solutions directly from Vertex, helping agencies meet urgent training needs without delay.Vertex Solutions invites you to learn more about this project and other advanced pilot training technology by visiting .About Vertex SolutionsVertex Solutions delivers mission-critical training solutions that empower people to excel in complex, real-world environments. Specializing in systems integration for XR training technology, Vertex has a proven record of success with U.S. and international military clients, as well as government, commercial, and civil aviation sectors. Vertex is dedicated to enhancing training quality, reducing costs, and improving safety through innovative integration and expert collaboration.Contact:Vertex SolutionsNic Dezinski...850-226-1561

