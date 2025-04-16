Onekey® MLS Reports March 2025 Real Estate Trends: Continued Seller-Favored Market With Varied Regional Pricing Shifts

Regional Map

In March, the closed median sale price for single-family homes in the region reached $718,500, an increase of 10.5% from $650,000 in March 2024.

- Richard Haggerty, CEO OneKey MLSFARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OneKeyMLS, the leading real estate marketplace serving the New York regional market from Montauk to Manhattan and north through the Hudson Valley to the Catskill Mountains, has released its monthly residential statistics for March 2025, reflecting a continued competitive market that favors sellers.In March, the closed median sale price for single-family homes in the region reached $718,500, an increase of 10.5% from $650,000 in March 2024. Condominium prices also saw a modest rise, with a closed median sale price of $515,000, up 3.6% year-over-year. In contrast, the co-op market experienced a decline, with a closed median sale price of $285,000, down 5% from $300,000 in the same period last year.Transactional sales activity remained relatively steady for single-family homes, with closed sales rising 1.4% year-over-year. Meanwhile, closed sales for condominiums and co-ops declined by 4.7% and 8.8%, respectively.Over the past year, real estate prices across the region have shown varied trends, with some counties experiencing steady growth and others marked by fluctuations. Westchester County consistently leads the market with the highest median sale prices, peaking at $1,031,500 in June 2024 before settling at $860,000 in March 2025. Queens and Nassau also remain strong markets, with median prices consistently in the $800K+ range, showing moderate growth and relative stability.In contrast, Sullivan County represents the more affordable end of the market, with notable volatility-rising from $290,000 in March 2024 to $390,000 in February 2025, then dropping to $355,000 in March 2025. Bronx prices saw a recent spike to $710,000, the highest in over a year, suggesting renewed demand or limited inventory.Counties like Putnam, Orange, and Dutchess displayed moderate price shifts, generally ranging from the mid-$400Ks to mid-$500Ks, with signs of stabilization in early 2025. These areas may appeal to buyers seeking more affordability without straying too far from downstate urban centers."As we move into the spring market, we're seeing renewed activity across several counties, particularly in the Bronx and Queens," said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKeyMLS. "While pricing trends remain varied, the overall market continues to show a steady demand across a wide range of price points."For more detailed regional and county-based statistics about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit onekeymlsAbout OneKeyMLSOneKeyMLS is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving tens of thousands of real estate professionals across Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley. It is owned by the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSand the Long Island Board of REALTORS, Inc.Media Contact: Tricia Chirco, SVP Marketing and Communications, 631-670-0710 x405, ...

Tricia Chirco

OneKey MLS

+1 631-670-0710

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.