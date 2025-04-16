Russia Plans To Use North Korean Soldiers In Its War Against Ukraine CCD
Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, stated this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
He pointed to Russia's plans to use DPRK military personnel for the war in Ukraine. However, the Russians will manipulate the narrative and claim that North Korean troops are fighting supposedly on "Russian territory according to the Russian Constitution," since they have incorporated Ukrainian lands into their constitution.Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy North Korean Koksan artillery system in Pokrovsk sector
He also added that North Korean troops would wear Russian uniforms, just as they do in Russia's Kursk region.
Kovalenko stressed that Russia is actively bringing in North Korean labor -- both women and men, mainly young people aged 18 to 25 -- for use in production sectors. For this, the DPRK leadership receives payment from Russia -- about $1,000 per person, he said.
According to Kovalenko, Russia is acting the same way the Soviet government did after the Korean War, involving cheap Korean labor in production and settling payments with the DPRK in resources.
"As a rule, the Koreans themselves and their families receive only a small portion of the money that Russia pays to the DPRK authorities for their deployment," he said.
