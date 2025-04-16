Ukraine's Ombudsman, Qatar's Minister Of State Discuss Return Of Ukrainian Children Abducted By Russia
Lubinets shared details of the meeting via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
Among the key topics raised, Lubinets highlighted the return of Ukrainian children and civilians from Russian-occupied territories and Russia itself, as well as further areas for humanitarian cooperation.
Lubinets said that "Qatar plays a key and crucial role as a mediator in the return of Ukrainian children."
He expressed gratitude to Qatar for its humanitarian support, stressing that it reflects true leadership, solidarity, and compassion.Read also: Russia kills 618 children in Ukraine
Lubinets earlier stated that Russia was attempting to derail the process of returning Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories and from Russia, using, among other tactics, so-called charitable foundations to obstruct these efforts.
Photo credit: Lubinets / Telegram
