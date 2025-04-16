Cocrystal Pharma To Present At Life Science Innovation Northwest 2025 Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Cocrystal Pharma, Inc . (Nasdaq: COCP) announces that Sam Lee, President and co-CEO, will present a Company overview at the Life Science Innovation Northwest (LSINW) 2025 Conference on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific time. The conference is being held April 23-24 at the Seattle Convention Center.

About Life Science Innovation Northwest

Life Science Innovation Northwest (LSINW) is the Pacific Northwest's largest annual life science conference. This event brings together investors, public and private life science organizations, research institutions, scientists, entrepreneurs, and the global health community to discuss and feature some of the most compelling life science breakthroughs of our time. Bringing together over 700 attendees, LSINW features 80+ company and research institution presentations, keynote addresses from industry leaders, engaging panel discussions on emerging trends, a dynamic startup fast pitch showdown, insightful poster presentations, and more - making it the must-attend event for the PNW's life science community. More information is available here .

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), noroviruses and hepatitis C viruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit .

