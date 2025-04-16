Melissa Accelerates Fedramp Momentum With Webinar For Government IT Resellers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalizing on its FedRAMP authorization, Melissa clears the path for VARs supporting public sector cloud initiatives for secure data quality

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to a changing regulatory landscape, Melissa is building on its FedRAMP® Authorization with a webinar to support IT value-added resellers (VARs) and government consultants. A global leader in data quality and address management solutions, Melissa will host a live online event on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 2pm Eastern/11am Pacific, offering expert technical guidance to standardize, validate, verify, and enhance the people data used in public sector operations. The session,“Ensure Accurate, Up-to-Date Address Data with Melissa's GovCloud Address Suite,” is designed to arm IT partners with the know-how to deliver pre-authorized, compliant address verification services to federal and state clients-streamlining the next wave of secure cloud modernization.

“Our FedRAMP status gives agencies and their IT partners a clear head start. We've already cleared the hurdles, making it easy for IT resellers to plug in and deliver immediate value to their government clients,” said Bud Walker, Chief Information Officer at Melissa.

With recent FedRAMP updates reducing barriers to vendor entry, the public sector cloud marketplace is rapidly expanding. Melissa stands out as an early, proven player, giving IT VARs and consultants a low-friction way to add FedRAMP-approved data tools to their portfolio-and start selling today. Melissa's GovCloud Address Suite offers:



Global address validation & geocoding

USPS® NCOALink® processing

Multisource reference data & address correction Turnkey compliance with cloud, privacy, and postal standards

These tools are now deployable via secure cloud infrastructure, backed by Melissa's four decades of address intelligence and identity verification expertise.

“With FedRAMP opening the door to more cloud innovation, we're not just early-we're trusted. Our tools are already in place, tested, and ready to serve agencies looking to streamline operations, reduce fraud, and improve service delivery,” said Walker.“This is also a game-changer for any VAR building long-term government relationships and recurring revenue streams.”

Register here for the event spotlighting how Melissa, a USPS® Full-Service Provider Licensee for CASSTM, DPV® and NCOALink®, can help reduce undeliverable mail, improve data accuracy, and boost citizen engagement by using the Move Update service in its GovCloud Address Suite, available now at the FedRAMP ® marketplace.

To learn more about Melissa's FedRAMP-authorized GovCloud solutions or to explore VAR partnership opportunities, visit or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Powering clean customer data for 40 years, Melissa is the Address Expert. Providing address validation, address autocomplete, and geo-verified address data for 240+ countries, Melissa supports global businesses with its offices across five continents. Melissa's suite of data quality, ID verification, and location data tools and services drives better decision-making, reduced costs, increased efficiency, and improved compliance. Our APIs, CRM and ecommerce integrations, and online tools help Melissa's 10,000 customers worldwide process billions of addresses daily, fully capitalizing on the business value of customer data. For more information, visit or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

