Arcalea Named Top Google Premier Partner

Arcalea earns recognition as a top 3% Google Premier Partner, delivering data-driven growth through attribution and AI-analysis with Galileo and Compass.

- Michael Stratta, CEO and Founder

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Arcalea , a performance-driven marketing firm known for its proprietary marketing intelligence platforms, has been recognized as a 2025 Premier Partner in the Google Partners program. This honor places Arcalea among the top 3% of Google Partners globally, affirming the firm's consistent ability to deliver transformative results for brands through advanced Google Ads strategy and data-led marketing.

This distinction highlights Arcalea's ability to deliver measurable, business-critical outcomes across a diverse set of industries - including higher education, B2B services, and mission-driven organizations. Through its proprietary platform suite: Galileo (advanced multitouch attribution and mixed media modeling), Compass (AI-powered organic search forecasting), and Pulse (real-time campaign performance tracking), Arcalea equips brands with strategic clarity and operational precision to outperform competitors.

“We're incredibly proud to be a part of the global Premier Partner community,” said Michael Stratta, CEO of Arcalea.“This is a direct result of our team's obsession with measurable impact and our continued investment in platforms like Galileo and Compass, that give our partners strategic visibility and decision-making power that only a handful of marketers can deliver.”

What Premier Partner Status Means for Brand Growth

With early access to Google's most advanced tools and platform updates, Arcalea helps brand partners stay ahead of shifting market dynamics, accelerating performance, unlocking new targeting capabilities, and informing strategy with the latest insights.

Arcalea's presence in the global Google Partners directory connects its team with organizations worldwide seeking a performance partner recognized for driving measurable business outcomes at scale.

Product Innovation Meets Performance Intelligence

Arcalea's 2025 Premier Partner designation follows a year of notable recognition. In 2024, Arcalea's proprietary technologies, Galileo, Compass, and Pulse, were named to Fortune's Most Innovative Products, honoring the firm's ability to fuse strategy and actionable data frameworks into results. These platforms power high-stakes decision-making across paid media, full-funnel analytics, and forecasting, giving brand teams the ability to optimize with speed and precision.

About Arcalea

Arcalea is a marketing firm that helps brands align strategy, media, and measurement to drive meaningful growth. Through a combination of quantitative frameworks, proprietary attribution, and mixed media modeling with Galileo, Arcalea delivers performance clarity at every stage of the customer journey. The firm partners with institutions and organizations seeking to modernize how they invest, measure, and grow with greater speed, intelligence, and accountability.

