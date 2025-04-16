‘Not Joining NDA’, Says Mukesh Sahni; Backs Tejashwi Yadav As Next Bihar CM

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 16 (IANS) Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani said on Wednesday that he will not join the NDA, asserting that the next government in Bihar will be formed under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Sahani confirmed his participation in the upcoming Mahagathbandhan meeting, saying that seat-sharing decisions would be finalised on April 17, as announced during the meeting with Tejashwi Yadav and Congress's top leadership.

“There is no question of joining the NDA. The BJP fractured my party and its leaders. Nitish Kumar is tired and running the government with the retired officers. Bihar needs youthful leadership to take the state forward,” said Sahani, in clear support for Tejashwi Yadav.

Mukesh Sahani said his party is preparing to contest all 243 seats in Bihar and called on Chirag Paswan to contest 50 seats while suggesting Jitan Ram Manjhi should contest 20 to 25 seats.

“Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi should contest on 50 and 25 seats in the Bihar Assembly election to give Dalit representation,” he said.

Sahani also asserted that the Nishad community stands strongly with VIP.

Meanwhile, in a major boost to VIP, former IPS officer Muhammad Nurul Hoda joined the party on Wednesday.

A 1995-batch officer and ex-Railway IG, Hoda, recently took voluntary retirement to begin his political career. A native of Sitamarhi, Hoda holds degrees in Chemistry and Law and is fluent in Hindi, English, Urdu, Persian, and Arabic.

Hoda said his political journey is aimed at addressing the leadership crisis among Bihar's Muslims and focusing on education, social reform, and countering divisive politics.

Nurul Hoda's entry follows that of another high-profile former IPS officer, Shivdeep Lande, who recently launched his own political party, Hind Sena, in Bihar to contest the Assembly election 2025.