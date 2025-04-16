Manchester United Get A Boost As Jonny Evans Returns Ahead Of Season-Defining Clash

MENAFN - IANS) Manchester, April 16 (IANS) The second leg clash in Europa League quarterfinals with French side Lyon is the biggest match of Manchester United's season to date, with the tie level at 2-2 and the prize of a last-four duel with Athletic Club or Rangers at stake.

As is tradition, the club trained in front of the cameras for the opening minutes of their final training session, and there was the sight of Jonny Evans working with the group, following his lengthy absence.

The central defender has not played since the Carabao Cup clash at Tottenham Hotspur in December, when he scored in a 4-3 defeat. Since then, he was used as a substitute for the festive fixtures against Bournemouth and Wolves, but has subsequently been absent due to injury.

The experienced defender's presence on the training ground is a big positive, ahead of a crunch game for Ruben Amorim's men, particularly considering his huge influence in the changing room.

Harry Maguire was rested at Newcastle United last weekend, with his minutes being carefully managed.

The unavailability of Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt does mean Evans's potential return is a timely one to increase the options for the three slots over the course of a game, with Ayden Heaven absent despite being on the bench last time out.

As anticipated, there was no Joshua Zirkzee in the session, after the forward appeared to suffer a hamstring problem during the game at Newcastle.

Amad was conducting an individual session away from the main group in his bid to regain fitness.

United are currently at place in the Premier League and have been eliminated from all domestic competitions. The Europa League is not only their last hope of silverware in what has been a horrendous season for the Red Devils, it also provides them with one last chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Man Utd Squad at training:

Andre Onana, Altay Bayindir, Elyh Harrison, Tom Heaton, Dermot Mee; Harry Amass, Diogo Dalot, Patrick Chinazaekpere Dorgu, Jonny Evans, Jaydan Kamason, Godwill Kukonki, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Noussair Mazraoui, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Jack Moorhouse, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte; Gabriele Biancheri, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund.