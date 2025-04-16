Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Awilco Drilling PLC: De-Listing Application Sent To Oslo Børs


2025-04-16 07:16:31
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to Awilco Drilling PLC's ('Awilco Drilling' or the 'Company') stock exchange releases dated 28 March and 16 April regarding the plan for and power of authority given to the Board to apply for de-listing of the Company from Euronext Growth Oslo.

Awilco Drilling has today sent an application for de-listing to Oslo Børs. Once the Company is de-listed, the plan is to call for another extraordinary General Meeting to vote on a proposed Company liquidation. A liquidation process is expected to be completed by year-end 2025 and any remaining funds after all costs are covered will be returned to the shareholders.

Aberdeen, 16 April 2025


For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling PLC
Phone: +47 9529 2271

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling PLC
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ...

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


