Awilco Drilling PLC: De-Listing Application Sent To Oslo Børs
Awilco Drilling has today sent an application for de-listing to Oslo Børs. Once the Company is de-listed, the plan is to call for another extraordinary General Meeting to vote on a proposed Company liquidation. A liquidation process is expected to be completed by year-end 2025 and any remaining funds after all costs are covered will be returned to the shareholders.
Aberdeen, 16 April 2025
For further information please contact:
Eric Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling PLC
Phone: +47 9529 2271
Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling PLC
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ...
