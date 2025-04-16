403
Sterling Accuris Strengthens Presence In Diagnostics Through Acquisition Of Gujarat Pathology Laboratory And Diagnostic Centre
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Gujarat, April 16, 2025: Sterling Accuris Diagnostics, one of the fastest growing chains of NABL accredited pathology laboratory in India with a leading presence in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh announces the acquisition of Gujarat & Maha Gujarat Pathology Laboratories, a leading pathology service provider in Ahmedabad. This acquisition is poised to significantly increase the footprints of Sterling Accuris across the length and breadth of Ahmedabad and add value to service excellence across the diagnostics landscape.
Sterling Accuris is a strong, customer-centric brand known for providing ethical and market-appropriate pathology diagnostic services. It offers reliable, accurate, and dependable solutions to individual patients, hospitals, and corporates. Gujarat Pathology Laboratory has been serving Ahmedabad since 1998 and offering a comprehensive range of diagnostic services from Hematology, Biochemistry, and Immunology to Molecular Biology. With a network of 8 laboratories and more than 20 collection centres across Ahmedabad, it has served nearly 20 lakh patients so far.
Mr. Rajiv Sharma, Managing Director of Sterling Accuris said,“Gujarat Pathology Laboratory has been serving Ahmedabad for the past 27 years, with a strong presence and reputation in the market. Our acquisition of Gujarat Pathology Laboratory will enable us to serve a larger patient base in Ahmedabad by leveraging their strengths in the B2C segment. This collaboration will not only strengthen our service network but also enhance the reach and quality of diagnostic services we offer across Ahmedabad & Gujarat.”
Mr. Ankush Gupta, CEO of Sterling Accuris said,“The diagnostic market in India is growing rapidly. According to recent research, the pathology segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% between 2025 and 2030. Gujarat Pathology Laboratory is our fourth acquisition in the last two years. Acquiring Gujarat Pathology Laboratory is a strategic move that aligns with our growth vision, and I am confident this will elevate Sterling Accuris to new heights.”
Dr. Niraj Kothari, Founder, and Vishnubhai Patel, Co-Founder of Gujarat Pathology Laboratory, along with Mr. Navinbhai Patel, Founder of Maha Gujarat Pathology Laboratory, welcomed the acquisition, stating: Sterling Accuris brings a strong and established presence in the diagnostics market, and we see this partnership as a valuable opportunity to scale our services. Gujarat Pathology has a solid foundation in Ahmedabad, and with this acquisition, we will be able to leverage the high-end technology available with Sterling Accuris. This collaboration will enable us to offer a wide range of diagnostic tests, helping us expand our reach and improve accessibility.
Since its inception in 2015, Sterling Accuris has grown exponentially, establishing a strong presence with 75+ laboratories and over 300+ collection centres across India. To maintain its patient centric approach and be more customer friendly, Sterling has incorporated various platforms including multilingual chatbots, interactive and user friendly mobile apps, highly informative and easily accessible websites as well as a state of the art customer care centre with a dedicated single point contact to make our varied range of services accessible to the end user. It is noteworthy that Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia is an investor in Sterling Accuris Wellness Private Limited.
