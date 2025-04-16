Ascribe Partners With OBA And Synergy By Association To Deliver Customized Valuation Solutions To Oregon Banks

Ascribe provides customized valuation and property inspection services, and is a preferred provider for residential and commercial mortgage lenders and mortgage servicers nationwide

Partnership helps banks reduce risk, streamline operations, and access compliant, nationwide valuation and inspection services-even beyond their core markets

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ascribe , a leading real estate valuation and inspection provider, has partnered with the Oregon Bankers Association (OBA) and its for-profit subsidiary, Synergy by Association , to deliver high-impact valuation and inspection solutions to banks across Oregon. Recently endorsed by Synergy, Ascribe has already established new partnerships with Bank of Eastern Oregon and Summit Bank and has plans to expand its footprint across the state.

Ascribe provides a complete suite of residential and commercial valuation and inspection services for both lenders and servicers. Built from the combined expertise of six industry-leading companies that include LRES, Triserv, LVS, Brentwood Property Appraisals, Apple Appraisals, and Property Interlink, Ascribe offers customizable solutions, proactive and responsive customer service, and national coverage-making it easier for banks to operate confidently, even outside their traditional markets.

“For banks doing business across multiple regions, it can be tough to find a reliable, compliant partner that fits how they operate,” said Kelly Taylor, chief revenue officer at Ascribe.“Every bank has its own priorities and processes, and we take the time to understand that. Our solutions are built to align with their goals-not get in the way of them. Whether they need support in their home market or across the country, we make it easy to value any property, anywhere, with confidence.”

Synergy by Association identifies and promotes vetted, best-in-class partners that provide real value to OBA's member banks. By streamlining the process and leveraging collective buying power, Synergy helps banks access powerful tools while giving trusted providers like Ascribe a faster path to market.

“This partnership reflects exactly what we look for,” said Andee Rose, senior vice president of Synergy by Association.“Ascribe brings national capabilities, deep expertise, and a high-touch approach our members will appreciate. They're filling a real need-and we're proud to help make that connection.”

The Oregon Bankers Association represents banks with a presence in Oregon, whether or not they are headquartered in the state. In addition to advocating for a strong banking environment, OBA connects its members with resources that help them thrive in a rapidly changing industry.

About Ascribe

Built from six industry leaders in the real estate valuation and inspection segments, Ascribe provides residential and commercial valuation, evaluation, and inspection solutions for lenders and servicers nationwide. The company's flexible platform offers fully customizable processes to each of its clients, backed by fast, compliant, and reliable results and top-tier service. Ascribe is headquartered in Chicago. For more information about Ascribe, visit .

About the Oregon Bankers Association

Established in 1905, the Oregon Bankers Association is a full-service trade association with a membership that includes state and national commercial banks, savings banks and trust companies doing business in Oregon. The mission of the OBA is to be the voice of Oregon banking.

The Oregon Bankers Association serves a dynamic, innovative and community-minded industry. The competitive nature of banking gives Oregonians and Oregon businesses a wide variety of choices for their financial services. In our collective endeavors, the Oregon Bankers Association and its members strive to ensure that Oregon remains a great place to do business and a great place to do banking. To learn more, visit .

About Synergy by Association

Synergy by Association is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Oregon Bankers Association, providing trade association members with superior products and services through partnerships with industry-leading suppliers. More information is available at .

