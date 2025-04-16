Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Siddaramaiah Faces Fresh Trouble In Muda Case, Karnataka HC Issues Notice To CM, His Wife On Plea Seeking CBI Probe

2025-04-16 07:00:37
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and others in response to an appeal filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, seeking direction to transfer the investigation into the MUDA site allotment case to the CBI.

Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

