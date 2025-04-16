403
Chile Accelerates Transcontinental Trade Route To Connect Brazil With Asian Markets
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Chile's government announced a detailed action plan on April 14, 2025, to fast-track the Bioceanic Road Corridor, a 2,400 km highway linking southern Brazil to northern Chile via Paraguay and Argentina.
The $85 billion Chilean peso infrastructure overhaul aims to slash cargo transit times to Asian markets by up to 10 days, positioning South America as a competitive alternative to traditional Panama Canal routes.
The corridor will connect Brazil's southern ports-including São Paulo and Paraná-through Paraguay's Chaco region and Argentina's Salta and Jujuy provinces, terminating at Chile's Pacific hubs: Antofagasta, Iquique, and Mejillones.
Chilean President Gabriel Boric emphasized the project's“real and concrete integration” during its unveiling at Santiago's La Moneda palace, noting it would streamline exports of Brazilian soy, minerals, and manufactured goods to China, Japan, and South Korea.
Twenty-two infrastructure projects form the plan's backbone, prioritizing highway upgrades, new customs checkpoints, and port expansions.
Key initiatives include extending Antofagasta's breakwater, installing advanced cranes in Iquique, and constructing a border inspection site at Paso Jama near Argentina.
Chile's Public Works Minister Danilo Núñez confirmed investments of 85 billion pesos ($950 million) for critical road upgrades between Tocopilla and Calama. While Chile has committed to its segment, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay have yet to disclose funding details for their sections.
Analysts warn that uneven coordination between private logistics firms and subnational governments risks delays, citing a 2025 study highlighting“institutional fragmentation” and weak private-sector engagement.
Customs integration remains a hurdle, though proposals like shared border controls and digitalized cargo tracking aim to prevent bottlenecks.
The corridor's economic promise is clear: bypassing the Panama Canal could reduce shipping costs by 23% for Brazilian exporters, according to Mato Grosso do Sul state estimates.
Northern Chile's mining-heavy regions stand to gain from increased port activity, while Paraguay and Argentina anticipate job growth in transportation and warehousing.
Critics, however, question whether the timeline-targeting partial operations by 2030-aligns with geopolitical shifts, including rising U.S.-China trade tensions and fluctuating Asian commodity demand.
Boric will discuss financing and bilateral coordination during an April 21 meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The project, first proposed in 2015, reflects Chile's strategy to diversify trade alliances and counterbalance regional rivals like Peru's Chancay port project.
With Latin America's Pacific-facing infrastructure investments surging 40% since 2022, the Bioceani Corridor could redefine continental trade-if its stakeholders navigate fiscal constraints and bureaucratic inertia.
