Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 16 April 2025
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 22 April 2025
Effective from 22 April 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 22 April 2025 to 21 July 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030509559, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 22 April 2025: 3.6500% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
