Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES 16 April 2025

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 22 April 2025

Effective from 22 April 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 22 April 2025 to 21 July 2025:

Uncapped bonds

DK0030509559, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 22 April 2025: 3.6500% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment

Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit - 20250416