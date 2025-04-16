403
Football Games For Wednesday, April 16, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles, or international competitions, the excitement is guaranteed. With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Asian and European Competitions
South American Competitions
Brazilian Domestic Leagues
Mexican Domestic League
7:00 AM – Sydney FC x Lion City Sailors – AFC Cup (Semifinal-Second Leg)
Channels: Disney+
3:30 PM – Newcastle x Crystal Palace – Premier League
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
4:00 PM – Internazionale x Bayern Munich – UEFA Champions League (Quarterfinal-Second Leg)
Channels: TNT and MAX
4:00 PM – Real Madrid x Arsenal – UEFA Champions League (Quarterfinal-Second Leg)
Channels: MAX
3:50 PM – Independiente Rivadavia x Estudiantes de Buenos Aires – Copa Argentina
Channels: DSports
6:25 PM – Argentinos Juniors x Central Norte – Copa Argentina
Channels: DSports
9:00 PM – Belgrano x Real Pilar – Copa Argentina
Channels: DSports
4:00 PM – São Paulo x Sport Recife – Brasileirão Feminino
Channels: TV Brasil
6:30 PM – Botafogo x São Paulo – Brasileirão Série A
Channels: Premiere
7:00 PM – Mirassol x Grêmio – Brasileirão Série A
Channels: Premiere
7:00 PM – Sport Recife x Red Bull Bragantino – Brasileirão Série A
Channels: Premiere
7:30 PM – Corinthians x Fluminense – Brasileirão Série A
Channels: Record, Premiere, and Youtube/@CazeTV
7:30 PM – Internacional x Palmeiras – Brasileirão Série A
Channels: Amazon Prime Video
8:00 PM – Paysandu x Chapecoense – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
8:00 PM – Avaí x Operário Ferroviário – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
9:00 PM – Coritiba x Novorizontino – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
9:30 PM – Flamengo x Juventude – Brasileirão Série A
Channels: Globo (RJ, RS, and part of the network) and Premiere
9:30 PM – Santos x Atlético-MG – Brasileirão Série A
Channels: Globo (SP, MG, and part of the network) and Premiere
9:30 PM – Vitória x Fortaleza – Brasileirão Série A
Channels: Globo (BA and CE) and Premiere
11:00 PM – Atlético San Luis x Toluca – Liga MX
Channels: Disney+
