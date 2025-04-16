Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Wednesday, April 16, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-04-16 06:14:44
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European leagues, South American domestic battles, or international competitions, the excitement is guaranteed. With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Asian and European Competitions

  • 7:00 AM – Sydney FC x Lion City Sailors – AFC Cup (Semifinal-Second Leg)
    Channels: Disney+
  • 3:30 PM – Newcastle x Crystal Palace – Premier League
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 4:00 PM – Internazionale x Bayern Munich – UEFA Champions League (Quarterfinal-Second Leg)
    Channels: TNT and MAX
  • 4:00 PM – Real Madrid x Arsenal – UEFA Champions League (Quarterfinal-Second Leg)
    Channels: MAX


South American Competitions

  • 3:50 PM – Independiente Rivadavia x Estudiantes de Buenos Aires – Copa Argentina
    Channels: DSports
  • 6:25 PM – Argentinos Juniors x Central Norte – Copa Argentina
    Channels: DSports
  • 9:00 PM – Belgrano x Real Pilar – Copa Argentina
    Channels: DSports

Brazilian Domestic Leagues

  • 4:00 PM – São Paulo x Sport Recife – Brasileirão Feminino
    Channels: TV Brasil
  • 6:30 PM – Botafogo x São Paulo – Brasileirão Série A
    Channels: Premiere
  • 7:00 PM – Mirassol x Grêmio – Brasileirão Série A
    Channels: Premiere
  • 7:00 PM – Sport Recife x Red Bull Bragantino – Brasileirão Série A
    Channels: Premiere
  • 7:30 PM – Corinthians x Fluminense – Brasileirão Série A
    Channels: Record, Premiere, and Youtube/@CazeTV
  • 7:30 PM – Internacional x Palmeiras – Brasileirão Série A
    Channels: Amazon Prime Video
  • 8:00 PM – Paysandu x Chapecoense – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: Disney+
  • 8:00 PM – Avaí x Operário Ferroviário – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: Disney+
  • 9:00 PM – Coritiba x Novorizontino – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 9:30 PM – Flamengo x Juventude – Brasileirão Série A
    Channels: Globo (RJ, RS, and part of the network) and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM – Santos x Atlético-MG – Brasileirão Série A
    Channels: Globo (SP, MG, and part of the network) and Premiere
  • 9:30 PM – Vitória x Fortaleza – Brasileirão Série A
    Channels: Globo (BA and CE) and Premiere

Mexican Domestic League

  • 11:00 PM – Atlético San Luis x Toluca – Liga MX
    Channels: Disney+

