Argentina Lifts All Foreign Exchange Restrictions, Opening Market To Non-Residents
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA) lifted all foreign exchange restrictions for non-resident investors on April 15, 2025, dismantling a decade-old system of capital controls.
The move, backed by a $20 billion IMF loan, allows unrestricted access to repatriate funds from new investments while imposing a six-month minimum holding period to deter speculative flows.
The peso will now trade within a band of 1,000 to 1,400 per U.S. dollar, adjusted monthly by 1 percent to balance flexibility and stability. Argentina's“cepo” controls, introduced in 2019, had capped individuals at $200 monthly dollar purchases and restricted corporate access to foreign currency.
Their removal signals President Javier Milei's aggressive push to liberalize markets and attract institutional investors. Parallel measures include a $3 billion issuance of dollar-denominated BOPREAL bonds.
These bonds aim to settle legacy commercial debts and unpaid dividends that predate December 2023. These bonds, redeemable in pesos, aim to alleviate pressure on foreign reserves while offering firms a structured exit from frozen obligations.
The IMF's immediate $12.4 billion disbursement bolsters Argentina's depleted reserves, critical for defending the new exchange band. Businesses gain permission to distribute profits abroad starting from 2025 earnings, reversing prior barriers to foreign capital.
Importers now face streamlined payment timelines, eliminating bureaucratic delays that previously stifled trade. Economy Minister Luis Caputo framed the reforms as foundational for“economic normalization,” targeting inflation reduction and private-sector credit revival.
Critics warn the six-month investment lockup may temper short-term inflows, while the peso's managed float risks volatility if reserve buffers prove inadequate.
For global investors, the changes mark Argentina's boldest market-opening effort since its 2001 default, blending risk with potential reward in a nation long sidelined by financial instability.
