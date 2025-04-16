HODL 2025: Blockchain’S Brightest Minds. All In Dubai

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)HODL 2025, set for 14-15 May 2025 at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, follows the Dubai FinTech Summit and marks a new chapter for Trescon's flagship event. Formerly known as the World Blockchain Summit, the event has been at the forefront of blockchain innovation for nearly a decade. As the world's longest-running crypto and Web3 summit series, HODL 2025 will bring together over 5,000 industry leaders, innovators, and investors to explore the technologies and trends that will define the next decade.







Join the discussion on the groundbreaking shifts reshaping Web3, crypto, and DeFi.

Institutional adoption is accelerating as TradFi ramps up its crypto play, while evolving regulations set the stage for the next compliance era. DeFi 2.0 is breaking boundaries with real-world integrations, and AI-powered blockchain innovations are pushing scalability to new heights alongside next-gen cross-chain interoperability.

From RWA tokenization unlocking trillions in liquidity to Web3 gaming emerging as the next digital frontier, and modular blockchain architectures revolutionizing infrastructure-this is where the future of the industry unfolds. Expect hot takes on market trends, the rise of Layer-2 solutions, and blockchain's expanding role in enterprise innovation

HODL 2025 is where the industry's brightest minds come together to collaborate and explore the real-world impact of blockchain and Web3 technologies.

What to Expect at HODL 2025:

Investor & Collaboration Access: Connect with over 500 investors looking to fund blockchain projects and seize opportunities for collaboration with industry leaders and innovators. HODL 2025 is the place to secure funding and form strategic partnerships.

Brand Exposure & Strategic Insights: With 60+ media and listing partners, your brand will gain global visibility. At the same time, discover how emerging blockchain technologies are transforming industries and learn how to leverage them for growth.

Powerhouse Speakers & Networking: Hear from leading experts in blockchain, AI, DeFi, and Web3. Plus, meet entrepreneurs, regulators, and investors from around the world, expanding your network and gaining valuable insights.

Collaborative Discussions: Engage in focused discussions on governance, tokenization, and interoperability, gaining practical insights to solve real-world challenges in the blockchain space.

There was a time when brands set up individual meetings to pitch their ideas. But at HODL 2025, you'll be under one roof with not just your target prospects, but thousands of potential collaborators. This is where you can pitch your ideas, collaborate in real-time, and expand your network to include key players from across the blockchain ecosystem.

The lead generation process has evolved. Events like HODL bring together both the solution and the user in one space. This creates an ideal environment for forging meaningful connections, driving innovation, and building strategic partnerships that will shape the future of blockchain.

As we look forward to the discussions at HODL 2025, Nils Andersen-Röed, Global Head of FIU at Binance, said,“Excited to share insights on blockchain and connect with leaders driving GameFi, NFTs, and Web3 advancements at HODL 2025.”

Billal Yamak, Head of Growth GCC, The Sandbox, added,“HODL 2025 is where the future of Web3 and crypto innovation takes shape. I am thrilled to collaborate with pioneers shaping this exciting digital revolution”

Alongside Nils Andersen-Röed, the summit will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including:



Corbin Fraser , CEO, Bitcoin

Robert Crossley , Global Head of Industry and Digital Advisory Services, Franklin Templeton

Gracy Chen , CEO, Bitget

Viktor Fischer , Managing Partner, RockawayX

Talal Tabbaa , CEO, CoinMena

Luther Maday , Global Head of Payments, Algorand Foundation Dyma Budorin , Co-Founder & CEO, Hacken

With its deep focus on blockchain adoption, AI integration, DeFi, NFTs, and institutional investments in Web3, HODL continues to be the premier networking destination for industry stakeholders.

For more information, visit:

This 30th edition of HODL Summit is supported by



Platinum Sponsor – Liquid Loans

Gold Sponsors – Tata Consultancy Services | Gofaizen & Sherle

Silver Sponsor – Facephi

Bronze Sponsors – Skygate Network | FMCPAY | Solutions

Exhibitors – SWAG42 | Thesaurum

Startup Exhibitors – Scintilla | Boston Trading Co

Association Partners – Global Blockchain Business Council (GBBC) | D2A2 | DGroup Capital

Experiential Partner – Lazulite Technology Services

Official Media Partner – CNN Business Arabic Official Digital PR Distribution Partner – ZEX PR WIRE

About HODL

HODL, born from the legacy of the iconic World Blockchain Summit ( WBS) and organised by Trescon, is the World's Longest-Running Crypto and Web3 Summit Series with 29 global editions across cities like Dubai, Singapore, and Bangkok. Since 2017, HODL has served as a platform for blockchain deal-making, innovation, and connecting disruptive projects with investors, enterprises, and governments.

Join HODL Dubai on 14-15 May 2025 , to engage with industry leaders, explore cutting-edge blockchain developments, and secure your place at the forefront of Web3 innovation.

Visit for more details and ticket information.