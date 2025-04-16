Each Frontline Community To Receive UAH 10M For Reconstruction Kuleba

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As part of a comprehensive financial support initiative from the government, each frontline community in Ukraine will receive an average of UAH 10 million for recovery and reconstruction.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development, Oleksii Kuleba, said this during the International Cohesion Forum "Shaping the Future," according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Our communities remain resilient. It is hardest right now for those living and working near the front line. There's no such thing as a quiet day in such communities. Repair crews are restoring water and electricity under constant shelling, and local government workers manage to organize evacuations, restore communications, find fuel for hospitals, and speak with residents in just a single day. It is for these communities that the government has decided to provide systematic financial support. Last week, UAH 1.5 billion was allocated, and yesterday, an additional UAH 1.8 billion. On average, about UAH 10 million per community," Kuleba said.

He said that these funds were targeted and would be used to set up shelters, purchase special equipment, and restore critical infrastructure -- everything essential to saving lives.

Kuleba said that 19% of Ukraine remains under occupation, with hundreds of thousands of facilities damaged or destroyed, and millions of Ukrainians forced to flee their homes. Despite this, reconstruction continues, the economy functions, and communities remain strong. The decentralization reform in Ukraine is also ongoing.

"We are continuing the decentralization reform and building mechanisms for direct interaction between communities. I'm grateful to every community participating in our initiative -- the state program 'Shoulder to Shoulder.' This project has already united 450 communities from different regions. They work together to restore social infrastructure, organize cultural and sports events, and help each other on an ongoing basis. This has already become a part of the everyday logic of our recovery," Kuleba added.

As reported earlier, the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, in cooperation with international partners, has officially launched Phase 2 of the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine (PFRU). It is aimed at supporting communities affected by the war. Under this program, Ukraine will receive over $190 million in aid.