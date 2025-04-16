Rain Alert Issued For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Fresh Spell Expected From Today
According to PDMA, the rain will continue intermittently until April 20. Thunderstorms and rainfall are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, and Kohat.
Residents have been advised to avoid exposed electric wires, dilapidated buildings, signboards, and billboards during the rain. Tourists and locals in sensitive areas have been urged to remain informed about weather conditions and take precautionary measures.
