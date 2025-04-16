Rain Alert Issued For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Fresh Spell Expected From Today

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning of a new spell of rainfall starting this evening.

According to PDMA, the rain will continue intermittently until April 20. Thunderstorms and rainfall are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, and Kohat.

Residents have been advised to avoid exposed electric wires, dilapidated buildings, signboards, and billboards during the rain. Tourists and locals in sensitive areas have been urged to remain informed about weather conditions and take precautionary measures.