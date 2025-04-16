KP Government To Provide Free School Bags And Books To Students
According to provincial government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the annual fund for the Parent-Teacher Council has also been increased from Rs 5 billion to Rs 7 billion. He stated that all these steps are part of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI Chairman Imran Khan's vision to promote education.
The spokesperson further added,“We aim to ensure that every child in the province enjoys a prosperous and educated future. We request Maryam Nawaz to adopt Ali Amin Gandapur's practical plan so that children in Punjab can also benefit.”
