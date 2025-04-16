Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KP Government To Provide Free School Bags And Books To Students

KP Government To Provide Free School Bags And Books To Students


2025-04-16 06:08:04
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced key initiatives to support students in public schools, including a decision to provide free school bags and textbooks to children. The move aims to strengthen the school enrollment campaign and ease the financial burden on low-income families.

According to provincial government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the annual fund for the Parent-Teacher Council has also been increased from Rs 5 billion to Rs 7 billion. He stated that all these steps are part of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI Chairman Imran Khan's vision to promote education.

Also Read: Protest Intensifies in Parachinar Over Seven-Month Travel Ban in Kurram

The spokesperson further added,“We aim to ensure that every child in the province enjoys a prosperous and educated future. We request Maryam Nawaz to adopt Ali Amin Gandapur's practical plan so that children in Punjab can also benefit.”

MENAFN16042025000189011041ID1109436316

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search