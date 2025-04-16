KP Government To Provide Free School Bags And Books To Students

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced key initiatives to support students in public schools, including a decision to provide free school bags and textbooks to children. The move aims to strengthen the school enrollment campaign and ease the financial burden on low-income families.

According to provincial government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the annual fund for the Parent-Teacher Council has also been increased from Rs 5 billion to Rs 7 billion. He stated that all these steps are part of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI Chairman Imran Khan's vision to promote education.

Also Read: Protest Intensifies in Parachinar Over Seven-Month Travel Ban in Kurram

The spokesperson further added,“We aim to ensure that every child in the province enjoys a prosperous and educated future. We request Maryam Nawaz to adopt Ali Amin Gandapur's practical plan so that children in Punjab can also benefit.”