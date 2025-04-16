403
Kuwait's Crown Prince Audiences
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Tuesday at Bayan Palace Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and the President of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Humoud Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.
During the meeting, they introduced the President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council Salvatore Sciacchitano to His Highness the Crown Prince, and ICAO Regional Director for the Middle East Office Mohamed Abubaker Abdullah Farea, on the occasion of their visit to the country.
The meeting was attended by Director of His Highness the Crown Prince's Office, Retired Lieutenant General Jamal Mohammad Al-Theyab, and the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Crown Prince's Diwan, Mazen Eissa Al-Eissa. (end)
