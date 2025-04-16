403
Kuwait's Crown Prince Receptions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Tuesday at Bayan Palace Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, who presented to His Highness the Foreign Ministers and representatives from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Central Asian states.
The meeting was held on the occasion of the Third Ministerial Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the GCC and Central Asian countries, hosted by Kuwait.
His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness affirmed the keenness of both the GCC and Central Asian states on continuing to strengthen cooperative and coordinated relations across political, economic, and cultural fields.
His Highness also reiterated Kuwait's commitment to supporting constructive dialogue and consolidating frameworks for strategic partnerships that serve mutual interests and promote regional and international peace and stability.
The meeting was attended by His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Director Retired Lieutenant General Jamal Mohammad Al-Theyab, and the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan, Mazen Eissa Al-Eissa. (end)
