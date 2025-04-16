Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met with HE Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Ukrainian Parliament. The meeting coincided with Qatar's hosting of 19 Russian and Ukrainian families in Doha to receive comprehensive healthcare and support.Read Also
-
Qatar to receive record 5.3 million tourists in 2025: Report
Public advised to protect health as dust storm hits Qatar
Global stars set to dazzle as Gymnastics World Cup begins
Road closure at Bani Hajer Interchange announced
During the meeting, the latest efforts of the State of Qatar in the process of reuniting Ukrainian children with their families were reviewed, as part of its ongoing mediation aimed at reuniting families separated due to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.
The Minister of State affirmed the State of Qatar's full commitment to ensuring the continuation of its mediation to reunite children with their families.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment