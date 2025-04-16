Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner

2025-04-16 06:04:40
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, met with HE Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Ukrainian Parliament. The meeting coincided with Qatar's hosting of 19 Russian and Ukrainian families in Doha to receive comprehensive healthcare and support.

During the meeting, the latest efforts of the State of Qatar in the process of reuniting Ukrainian children with their families were reviewed, as part of its ongoing mediation aimed at reuniting families separated due to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

The Minister of State affirmed the State of Qatar's full commitment to ensuring the continuation of its mediation to reunite children with their families.

