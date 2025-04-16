Prime Minister Meets US Congress Delegation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani today received a delegation of members of Congress from the friendly United States of America, headed by HE Adam Smith, Member of the House of Representatives for the Ninth District in Washington, DC, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.